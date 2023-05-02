Nations Financial Group Inc. IA ADV Sells 911 Shares of iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IJJ)

Nations Financial Group Inc. IA ADV reduced its position in shares of iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IJJ – Get Rating) by 1.0% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 88,999 shares of the company’s stock after selling 911 shares during the quarter. iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF accounts for approximately 1.0% of Nations Financial Group Inc. IA ADV’s holdings, making the stock its 14th biggest position. Nations Financial Group Inc. IA ADV’s holdings in iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF were worth $8,971,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Synovus Financial Corp grew its stake in shares of iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF by 8.1% during the 4th quarter. Synovus Financial Corp now owns 6,523 shares of the company’s stock valued at $657,000 after purchasing an additional 487 shares during the period. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV lifted its position in shares of iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF by 5.9% during the 3rd quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 84,169 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,575,000 after buying an additional 4,674 shares in the last quarter. Houlihan Financial Resource Group Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at about $770,000. AE Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in shares of iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF by 101.1% during the 3rd quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC now owns 83,888 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,550,000 after buying an additional 42,171 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Hancock Whitney Corp lifted its position in shares of iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF by 244.0% during the 4th quarter. Hancock Whitney Corp now owns 24,453 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,465,000 after buying an additional 17,344 shares in the last quarter.

iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF Price Performance

Shares of IJJ stock traded down $2.43 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $99.10. 210,200 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 517,918. iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF has a 12-month low of $89.62 and a 12-month high of $116.78. The company has a market cap of $7.17 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.97 and a beta of 1.17. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $102.71 and a 200 day moving average price of $103.72.

iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF Company Profile

iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF, formerly iShares S&P MidCap 400 Value Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P MidCap 400 Value Index (the Index). The Value Index measures the performance of the mid-capitalization value sector of the United States equity market and consists of those stocks in the S&P MidCap 400 Index exhibiting the strongest value characteristics.

