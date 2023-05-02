NatWest Group’s (NWG) “Buy” Rating Reiterated at Shore Capital

Shore Capital restated their buy rating on shares of NatWest Group (LON:NWG – Get Rating) in a research note issued to investors on Friday morning, MarketBeat Ratings reports.

A number of other research firms have also recently weighed in on NWG. Barclays restated an equal weight rating and set a GBX 400 ($5.00) price objective on shares of NatWest Group in a research report on Friday, April 21st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on shares of NatWest Group from GBX 330 ($4.12) to GBX 340 ($4.25) in a research note on Monday, February 27th. Bank of America reaffirmed a buy rating on shares of NatWest Group in a report on Monday, January 30th. Citigroup reissued a buy rating on shares of NatWest Group in a research note on Friday, March 10th. Finally, Berenberg Bank restated a buy rating and set a GBX 380 ($4.75) target price on shares of NatWest Group in a research report on Monday, February 13th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, NatWest Group currently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of GBX 350 ($4.37).

LON NWG opened at GBX 262 ($3.27) on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of £24.97 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 748.57, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.55 and a beta of 1.30. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is GBX 273.37 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is GBX 270.18. NatWest Group has a one year low of GBX 200.13 ($2.50) and a one year high of GBX 313.10 ($3.91).

The business also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, May 2nd. Investors of record on Thursday, March 16th will be paid a GBX 10 ($0.12) dividend. This is a positive change from NatWest Group’s previous dividend of $3.50. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 16th. This represents a yield of 3.27%. NatWest Group’s payout ratio is currently 4,000.00%.

In other NatWest Group news, insider Frank Dangeard purchased 1,014 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 30th. The stock was bought at an average cost of GBX 267 ($3.34) per share, for a total transaction of £2,707.38 ($3,382.53). In related news, insider Roisin Donnelly acquired 7,318 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 22nd. The shares were purchased at an average price of GBX 272 ($3.40) per share, for a total transaction of £19,904.96 ($24,868.77). Also, insider Frank Dangeard bought 1,014 shares of NatWest Group stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 30th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of GBX 267 ($3.34) per share, for a total transaction of £2,707.38 ($3,382.53). 42.65% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

NatWest Group plc, together with its subsidiaries, provides banking and financial products and services to personal, commercial, corporate, and institutional customers in the United Kingdom and internationally. It operates through Retail Banking, Commercial Banking, Private Banking, RBS International, and NatWest Markets segments.

