NB Global Monthly Income Fund Limited (NBMI) to Issue Dividend of GBX 1.48 on May 23rd

NB Global Monthly Income Fund Limited (LON:NBMI – Get Rating) declared a dividend on Friday, April 21st, Upcoming.Co.Uk reports. Stockholders of record on Thursday, May 4th will be paid a dividend of GBX 1.48 ($0.02) per share on Tuesday, May 23rd. This represents a dividend yield of 2.04%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 4th. This is a boost from NB Global Monthly Income Fund’s previous dividend of $0.90. The official announcement can be seen at this link.

NB Global Monthly Income Fund Stock Up 1.8 %

Shares of LON NBMI opened at GBX 74.31 ($0.93) on Tuesday. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is GBX 73.30 and its 200 day simple moving average is GBX 73.75. NB Global Monthly Income Fund has a fifty-two week low of GBX 70.50 ($0.88) and a fifty-two week high of GBX 87.60 ($1.09). The stock has a market cap of £132.64 million and a P/E ratio of -429.41.

About NB Global Monthly Income Fund

NB Global Monthly Income Fund Limited is a closed-ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by Neuberger Berman Europe Limited. The fund is co-managed by Neuberger Berman Investment Advisers, LLC. It invests in fixed income markets across the globe. The fund primarily invests in floating rate senior secured loans issued in U.S.

