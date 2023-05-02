Needham & Company LLC Increases Axonics (NASDAQ:AXNX) Price Target to $73.00

Axonics (NASDAQ:AXNX – Get Rating) had its price target raised by Needham & Company LLC from $71.00 to $73.00 in a research note published on Tuesday morning, The Fly reports.

A number of other equities research analysts have also recently weighed in on AXNX. Truist Financial dropped their price target on Axonics from $82.00 to $73.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a report on Monday, April 17th. Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on Axonics from $92.00 to $76.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a research note on Friday, January 6th. Finally, Mizuho began coverage on shares of Axonics in a research report on Thursday, April 13th. They set a buy rating and a $75.00 price target on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Axonics has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $78.88.

Axonics Stock Performance

AXNX opened at $58.65 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $2.93 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -45.12 and a beta of 0.39. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $56.85 and its 200-day simple moving average is $61.06. Axonics has a twelve month low of $38.41 and a twelve month high of $79.92.

Insider Transactions at Axonics

Axonics ( NASDAQ:AXNX Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 2nd. The company reported ($0.19) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.29) by $0.10. The firm had revenue of $70.65 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $65.03 million. Axonics had a negative net margin of 21.81% and a negative return on equity of 11.82%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 45.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned ($0.50) earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Axonics will post -0.58 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Axonics news, CFO Danny L. Dearen sold 15,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $55.27, for a total value of $829,050.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 23,993 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,326,093.11. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In other news, COO Rinda Sama sold 19,929 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $56.27, for a total value of $1,121,404.83. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 55,854 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,142,904.58. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Danny L. Dearen sold 15,000 shares of Axonics stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $55.27, for a total transaction of $829,050.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 23,993 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,326,093.11. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 36,930 shares of company stock worth $2,070,535 in the last quarter. 2.31% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Axonics

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of AXNX. Altshuler Shaham Ltd bought a new position in Axonics during the third quarter worth about $26,000. Wipfli Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Axonics in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Almanack Investment Partners LLC. bought a new stake in Axonics during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $28,000. MCF Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Axonics during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $30,000. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its stake in Axonics by 64.6% in the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 706 shares of the company’s stock valued at $44,000 after buying an additional 277 shares in the last quarter. 97.49% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Axonics

Axonics, Inc is a medical device company, which engages in developing and commercializing of novel implantable sacral neuromodulation (SNM) devices to treat patients with bladder and bowel dysfunction. Its product Bulkamid, which is a urethral bulking agent used to treat stress urinary incontinence in women.

Featured Stories

