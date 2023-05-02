Neo (NEO) Reaches One Day Volume of $45.51 Million

Neo (NEO) traded down 1.3% against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 23:00 PM E.T. on May 2nd. Over the last seven days, Neo has traded down 7.4% against the dollar. Neo has a market capitalization of $712.38 million and approximately $45.51 million worth of Neo was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Neo coin can currently be purchased for approximately $10.10 or 0.00035415 BTC on major exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Neo Profile

Neo (NEO) is a coin. Its genesis date was August 1st, 2017. Neo’s total supply is 100,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 70,538,831 coins. The Reddit community for Neo is https://reddit.com/r/neo and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official message board for Neo is medium.com/neo-smart-economy. Neo’s official Twitter account is @neo_blockchain and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for Neo is neo.org.

Buying and Selling Neo

According to CryptoCompare, “NEO (NEO) is a blockchain platform and cryptocurrency designed to build decentralized applications (dApps) and smart contracts. It was created by a team of developers led by Da Hongfei and Erik Zhang. NEO has its own token, GAS, used to pay for transaction fees and computational resources. NEO tokens can be used for payment, as a store of value, and can be traded on various exchanges.”

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Neo directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Neo should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Neo using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

