Nervos Network Trading Up 1.6% Over Last Week (CKB)

Nervos Network (CKB) traded 2.7% higher against the dollar during the one day period ending at 23:00 PM E.T. on May 2nd. Over the last seven days, Nervos Network has traded up 1.6% against the dollar. One Nervos Network coin can now be purchased for about $0.0039 or 0.00000014 BTC on exchanges. Nervos Network has a total market cap of $159.33 million and $3.61 million worth of Nervos Network was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded up 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $28,492.96 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0783 or 0.00000275 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded 1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $87.67 or 0.00307680 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded up 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $3.62 or 0.00012718 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded 1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $152.08 or 0.00533741 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $19.07 or 0.00066917 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded 1.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $118.71 or 0.00416613 BTC.

DEI (DEI) traded up 36.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.34 or 0.00001209 BTC.

Conflux (CFX) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.31 or 0.00001071 BTC.

NyanCoin (NYAN) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.40 or 0.00008809 BTC.

Nervos Network Profile

Nervos Network (CRYPTO:CKB) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Eaglesong hashing algorithm. It launched on November 15th, 2019. Nervos Network’s total supply is 41,142,500,593 coins and its circulating supply is 40,583,411,909 coins. The Reddit community for Nervos Network is https://reddit.com/r/nervosnetwork and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official website for Nervos Network is nervos.org. The official message board for Nervos Network is medium.com/nervosnetwork. Nervos Network’s official Twitter account is @nervosnetwork and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling Nervos Network

According to CryptoCompare, “The Nervos Network is an open-source public blockchain ecosystem that aims to solve the biggest challenges facing blockchains like Bitcoin and Ethereum. Its layer 1 protocol, Nervos CKB, provides a proof of work public blockchain that allows for the secure storage of any crypto-asset, while enabling smart contracts, layer 2 scaling, and a “store of value” crypto-economic design through its native token, CKByte. CKByte is a cryptocurrency that can be used as a secure store of value and a value token behind smart contracts. It also allows users to store, execute, and rent space on the Nervos Blockchain.”

