NeuroMetrix (NURO) to Release Earnings on Wednesday

NeuroMetrix (NASDAQ:NURO – Get Rating) is scheduled to be releasing its earnings data before the market opens on Wednesday, May 3rd. Persons that are interested in registering for the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

NeuroMetrix (NASDAQ:NURO – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 23rd. The medical device company reported ($0.09) earnings per share for the quarter. The company had revenue of $1.85 million for the quarter. NeuroMetrix had a negative return on equity of 19.00% and a negative net margin of 53.51%.

Shares of NASDAQ:NURO traded down $0.00 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $1.37. 21,048 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 39,302. The stock has a market capitalization of $10.67 million, a P/E ratio of -2.18 and a beta of 2.29. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a current ratio of 21.80 and a quick ratio of 20.34. NeuroMetrix has a 12-month low of $1.33 and a 12-month high of $5.89. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $1.53 and its 200-day moving average price is $1.63.

Separately, StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of NeuroMetrix in a research report on Saturday. They set a “sell” rating for the company.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Millennium Management LLC increased its stake in NeuroMetrix by 102.3% in the 4th quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 20,530 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 10,384 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its stake in NeuroMetrix by 30.7% in the 4th quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 36,854 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $55,000 after buying an additional 8,654 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of NeuroMetrix by 11.1% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 350,029 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $977,000 after purchasing an additional 34,892 shares in the last quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of NeuroMetrix by 44.3% during the 3rd quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC now owns 34,699 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $97,000 after purchasing an additional 10,652 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Northern Trust Corp purchased a new stake in shares of NeuroMetrix during the 2nd quarter worth $41,000. 7.34% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NeuroMetrix, Inc engages in the development and manufacture of diagnostic and therapeutic neurostimulation-based medical devices. Its products include DPNCheck, Quell, and ADVANCE system. It also focuses on the sale of medical equipment and consumables. The company was founded by Shai N. Gozani in June 1996 and is headquartered in Woburn, MA.

