New Oriental Education & Technology Group Inc. (NYSE:EDU) Position Reduced by Granite Point Capital Management L.P.

Granite Point Capital Management L.P. reduced its position in shares of New Oriental Education & Technology Group Inc. (NYSE:EDU – Get Rating) by 40.0% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 15,000 shares of the company’s stock after selling 10,000 shares during the quarter. Granite Point Capital Management L.P.’s holdings in New Oriental Education & Technology Group were worth $522,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. boosted its holdings in New Oriental Education & Technology Group by 287.6% during the fourth quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. now owns 2,752 shares of the company’s stock valued at $66,000 after acquiring an additional 2,042 shares during the period. Signaturefd LLC grew its stake in shares of New Oriental Education & Technology Group by 45.6% during the third quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 2,933 shares of the company’s stock valued at $70,000 after purchasing an additional 918 shares during the last quarter. James Investment Research Inc. bought a new stake in shares of New Oriental Education & Technology Group during the third quarter valued at approximately $76,000. Quadrant Capital Group LLC grew its stake in shares of New Oriental Education & Technology Group by 83.0% during the third quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 3,733 shares of the company’s stock valued at $89,000 after purchasing an additional 1,693 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Counterpoint Mutual Funds LLC bought a new stake in shares of New Oriental Education & Technology Group during the third quarter valued at approximately $110,000. 67.55% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

New Oriental Education & Technology Group Stock Performance

Shares of EDU stock opened at $42.51 on Tuesday. New Oriental Education & Technology Group Inc. has a 52-week low of $9.29 and a 52-week high of $46.74. The stock has a market cap of $7.21 billion, a PE ratio of 59.11 and a beta of 0.60. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $40.00 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $35.93.

Analyst Ratings Changes

About New Oriental Education & Technology Group

Separately, StockNews.com raised shares of New Oriental Education & Technology Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 20th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat, New Oriental Education & Technology Group currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $36.60.

(Get Rating)

New Oriental Education & Technology Group, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of private educational services. It operates through the following segments: Educational Services and Test Preparation Courses; Online Education and Other Services; Overseas Study Consulting Services; and Others.

Featured Articles

