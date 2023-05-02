NextEra Energy Partners, LP (NYSE:NEP) Shares Acquired by Ervin Investment Management LLC

Ervin Investment Management LLC increased its stake in shares of NextEra Energy Partners, LP (NYSE:NEP – Get Rating) by 7.2% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 23,127 shares of the solar energy provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,560 shares during the period. NextEra Energy Partners comprises 1.4% of Ervin Investment Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 16th largest position. Ervin Investment Management LLC’s holdings in NextEra Energy Partners were worth $1,621,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in NEP. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its position in shares of NextEra Energy Partners by 2.8% in the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 29,854 shares of the solar energy provider’s stock valued at $2,488,000 after purchasing an additional 800 shares during the period. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in shares of NextEra Energy Partners by 43.2% during the first quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 9,474 shares of the solar energy provider’s stock valued at $790,000 after acquiring an additional 2,858 shares during the last quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC raised its holdings in shares of NextEra Energy Partners by 123.8% during the first quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 5,466 shares of the solar energy provider’s stock valued at $456,000 after acquiring an additional 3,024 shares during the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of NextEra Energy Partners by 8.7% in the first quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 4,860 shares of the solar energy provider’s stock valued at $406,000 after acquiring an additional 390 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of Montreal Can increased its position in shares of NextEra Energy Partners by 0.6% during the first quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 65,199 shares of the solar energy provider’s stock worth $5,488,000 after purchasing an additional 402 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 83.05% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:NEP traded up $0.13 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $56.02. 199,717 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 888,181. NextEra Energy Partners, LP has a 1 year low of $55.66 and a 1 year high of $86.06. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37, a current ratio of 1.39 and a quick ratio of 1.37. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $62.47 and its 200 day simple moving average is $70.19. The firm has a market cap of $4.98 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.82, a P/E/G ratio of 4.15 and a beta of 0.90.

NextEra Energy Partners ( NYSE:NEP Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 25th. The solar energy provider reported ($0.17) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.31 by ($0.48). NextEra Energy Partners had a net margin of 25.91% and a return on equity of 2.38%. The firm had revenue of $301.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $355.92 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.72 EPS. NextEra Energy Partners’s quarterly revenue was up 7.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts forecast that NextEra Energy Partners, LP will post 1.27 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 5th will be paid a $0.8425 dividend. This is a positive change from NextEra Energy Partners’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.81. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 4th. This represents a $3.37 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 6.02%. NextEra Energy Partners’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 86.21%.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on NEP shares. Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on shares of NextEra Energy Partners from $88.00 to $86.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, January 23rd. Guggenheim decreased their target price on shares of NextEra Energy Partners from $95.00 to $81.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, April 3rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded NextEra Energy Partners from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and dropped their price target for the company from $81.00 to $73.00 in a research report on Friday, April 21st. StockNews.com began coverage on NextEra Energy Partners in a research report on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “sell” rating on the stock. Finally, TheStreet cut NextEra Energy Partners from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 7th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $81.00.

In other NextEra Energy Partners news, Director Peter H. Kind bought 1,750 shares of NextEra Energy Partners stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 27th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $56.89 per share, for a total transaction of $99,557.50. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 32,340 shares in the company, valued at $1,839,822.60. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Company insiders own 0.10% of the company’s stock.

NextEra Energy Partners LP engages in the acquisition, management, and ownership of contracted clean energy projects with long-term cash flows. It owns interests in wind and solar projects in North America and natural gas infrastructure assets in Texas. The company was founded on March 6, 2014 and is headquartered in Juno Beach, FL.

