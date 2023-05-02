NKN Price Reaches $0.11 on Top Exchanges (NKN)

NKN (NKN) traded 1.7% higher against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 16:00 PM E.T. on May 2nd. One NKN coin can now be purchased for about $0.11 or 0.00000375 BTC on major exchanges. NKN has a total market cap of $64.71 million and $3.12 million worth of NKN was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last seven days, NKN has traded down 0.4% against the US dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

NKN (NKN) uses the hashing algorithm. Its launch date was January 31st, 2018. NKN’s total supply is 754,831,362 coins and its circulating supply is 601,333,312 coins. The official message board for NKN is blog.nkn.org. The Reddit community for NKN is https://reddit.com/r/nknblockchain and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. NKN’s official Twitter account is @nkn_org and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for NKN is nkn.org.

According to CryptoCompare, “NKN (New Kind of Network) is a highly scalable, self-evolving and self-incentivized blockchain network infrastructure. It addresses the network decentralization and self-evolution by introducing Cellular Automata (CA) methodology for both dynamism and efficiency. NKN tokenizes network connectivity and data transmission capacity as a useful Proof of Work.

Proof of Relay (PoR) is a peer-to-peer sharing mechanism at blockchain level. Participants receive rewards by contributing more network resources than they consume. NKN uses Proof of Relay mechanism to guarantee network connectivity and data transmission capacity.

NKN began as an ERC20 token but has since switched to nscan blockexplorer. NKN token serves as a currency on the NKN ecosystem and works as the incentive given to participants that share their connectivity and bandwidth.”

