Noodles & Company (NASDAQ:NDLS) Rating Lowered to Hold at StockNews.com

StockNews.com lowered shares of Noodles & Company (NASDAQ:NDLS – Get Rating) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note published on Friday morning.

A number of other research analysts have also commented on the stock. Stephens restated an overweight rating and issued a $7.00 price objective on shares of Noodles & Company in a research note on Thursday, March 9th. Benchmark reiterated a buy rating and issued a $10.00 target price on shares of Noodles & Company in a research note on Thursday, March 9th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $8.50.

Get Noodles & Company alerts:

Noodles & Company Price Performance

Noodles & Company stock opened at $4.97 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $230.08 million, a P/E ratio of -70.92 and a beta of 1.49. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $5.15 and a 200-day simple moving average of $5.54. Noodles & Company has a 12-month low of $4.25 and a 12-month high of $6.78. The company has a current ratio of 0.34, a quick ratio of 0.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.20.

Insider Transactions at Noodles & Company

Noodles & Company ( NASDAQ:NDLS Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, March 8th. The restaurant operator reported $0.03 EPS for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.03. Noodles & Company had a negative net margin of 0.65% and a negative return on equity of 1.37%. The firm had revenue of $136.47 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $135.98 million. During the same period last year, the business earned ($0.05) EPS. Noodles & Company’s revenue for the quarter was up 18.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts expect that Noodles & Company will post 0.17 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, major shareholder Mill Road Capital Iii, L.P. purchased 107,439 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, April 26th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $4.65 per share, with a total value of $499,591.35. Following the completion of the acquisition, the insider now directly owns 1,245,943 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,793,634.95. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Insiders purchased a total of 214,272 shares of company stock valued at $995,228 over the last three months. 2.90% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Noodles & Company

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in NDLS. CM Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Noodles & Company in the first quarter worth about $63,000. SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new stake in Noodles & Company during the first quarter valued at approximately $111,000. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC raised its position in shares of Noodles & Company by 71.9% during the 1st quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 7,216 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 3,019 shares during the period. Soviero Asset Management LP raised its position in shares of Noodles & Company by 342.8% during the 4th quarter. Soviero Asset Management LP now owns 290,000 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $1,592,000 after purchasing an additional 224,511 shares during the period. Finally, Millennium Management LLC raised its position in shares of Noodles & Company by 126.5% during the 4th quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 119,451 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $656,000 after purchasing an additional 66,719 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.08% of the company’s stock.

Noodles & Company Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Noodles & Co engages in the business of development and operation of fast-casual restaurants that serve noodle and pasta dishes, soups, salads, and appetizers. The firm also offers pleasant dining, pick-up, and delivery experiences by quickly preparing fresh food with friendly service. The company was founded by Aaron Kennedy in 1995 and is headquartered in Broomfield, CO.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Noodles & Company Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Noodles & Company and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.