Nordstrom (NYSE:JWN) Sets New 12-Month Low at $14.73

Shares of Nordstrom, Inc. (NYSE:JWN – Get Rating) reached a new 52-week low on Tuesday . The company traded as low as $14.73 and last traded at $14.76, with a volume of 696949 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $15.23.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

JWN has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. BMO Capital Markets cut their price objective on shares of Nordstrom from $23.00 to $20.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, January 20th. Telsey Advisory Group upped their target price on shares of Nordstrom from $19.00 to $21.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Friday, March 3rd. Citigroup lifted their price target on shares of Nordstrom from $17.00 to $20.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, February 24th. Gordon Haskett upgraded Nordstrom from a “reduce” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $22.00 price target for the company in a report on Friday, February 3rd. Finally, Barclays reduced their price objective on Nordstrom from $18.00 to $16.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, February 24th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $19.61.

Nordstrom Stock Down 3.8 %

The company has a market cap of $2.36 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.09, a P/E/G ratio of 1.36 and a beta of 2.21. The company has a quick ratio of 0.42, a current ratio of 1.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.86. The business’s 50 day moving average is $17.06 and its 200 day moving average is $18.52.

Nordstrom Announces Dividend

Nordstrom ( NYSE:JWN Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 2nd. The specialty retailer reported $0.74 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.65 by $0.09. The company had revenue of $4.20 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.33 billion. Nordstrom had a net margin of 1.58% and a return on equity of 42.08%. Nordstrom’s revenue for the quarter was down 4.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.23 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Nordstrom, Inc. will post 1.96 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 29th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, March 14th were given a dividend of $0.19 per share. This represents a $0.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.19%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, March 13th. Nordstrom’s payout ratio is presently 50.33%.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Nordstrom

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. MML Investors Services LLC increased its position in shares of Nordstrom by 7.0% during the third quarter. MML Investors Services LLC now owns 11,224 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $188,000 after purchasing an additional 738 shares in the last quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. increased its position in shares of Nordstrom by 37.7% during the fourth quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. now owns 183,687 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $2,965,000 after purchasing an additional 50,335 shares in the last quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System increased its position in shares of Nordstrom by 1.1% during the fourth quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System now owns 151,514 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $2,445,000 after purchasing an additional 1,626 shares in the last quarter. Stephens Inc. AR increased its position in shares of Nordstrom by 56.9% during the third quarter. Stephens Inc. AR now owns 130,478 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $2,183,000 after purchasing an additional 47,311 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. grew its holdings in shares of Nordstrom by 1,224.5% during the third quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 4,225 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $69,000 after buying an additional 3,906 shares during the last quarter. 66.41% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Nordstrom

Nordstrom, Inc engages in the manufacture and trade of clothes, shoes, and accessories. It operates through the following segments: Retail and Corporate/Other. The Retail segment consists of a selection of high-quality, brand-name, and private label merchandise, which includes apparel, shoes, cosmetics, and accessories for women, men, young adults, and children.

