Norsk Hydro ASA (OTCMKTS:NHYDY) Receives $92.33 Average PT from Brokerages

Shares of Norsk Hydro ASA (OTCMKTS:NHYDY – Get Rating) have been assigned an average rating of “Hold” from the ten brokerages that are covering the company, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 12 month price target among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $92.33.

Several brokerages recently commented on NHYDY. Handelsbanken began coverage on Norsk Hydro ASA in a research note on Friday, March 24th. They set an “outperform” rating on the stock. Nordea Equity Research raised Norsk Hydro ASA from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 15th. BNP Paribas downgraded Norsk Hydro ASA from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, February 13th. Credit Suisse Group began coverage on Norsk Hydro ASA in a research note on Thursday, March 2nd. They issued an “outperform” rating on the stock. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price target on Norsk Hydro ASA from 80.00 to 94.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, January 20th.

Get Norsk Hydro ASA alerts:

Norsk Hydro ASA Stock Performance

NHYDY stock opened at $7.38 on Tuesday. The business’s fifty day moving average is $7.40 and its 200-day moving average is $7.33. The company has a quick ratio of 1.38, a current ratio of 2.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24. The company has a market cap of $15.13 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.53, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.85 and a beta of 1.62. Norsk Hydro ASA has a twelve month low of $5.13 and a twelve month high of $8.60.

Norsk Hydro ASA Company Profile

Norsk Hydro ASA ( OTCMKTS:NHYDY Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 14th. The industrial products company reported $0.10 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.12 by ($0.02). The company had revenue of $4.44 billion during the quarter. Norsk Hydro ASA had a net margin of 11.61% and a return on equity of 21.51%. Equities research analysts forecast that Norsk Hydro ASA will post 0.71 EPS for the current year.

(Get Rating)

Norsk Hydro ASA engages in producing and supplying alumina and primary aluminum. It operates through the following segments: Hydro Bauxite & Alumina, Hydro Aluminium Metal, Hydro Extrusions, Hydro Energy, Hydro Metal Markets, and Other. The Hydro Bauxite & Alumina segment includes bauxite mining activities, production of alumina and related commercial activities, primarily the sale of alumina.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Norsk Hydro ASA Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Norsk Hydro ASA and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.