North American Construction Group (TSE:NOA) Given New C$30.00 Price Target at Raymond James

North American Construction Group (TSE:NOA – Get Rating) (NYSE:NOA) had its price objective upped by Raymond James from C$26.00 to C$30.00 in a report published on Friday morning, The Fly reports. They currently have an outperform rating on the stock. Raymond James also issued estimates for North American Construction Group’s Q1 2023 earnings at $0.78 EPS, Q2 2023 earnings at $0.39 EPS, Q3 2023 earnings at $0.55 EPS, Q4 2023 earnings at $0.57 EPS and FY2024 earnings at $2.50 EPS.

Other equities research analysts also recently issued reports about the stock. TD Securities upped their target price on shares of North American Construction Group from C$26.00 to C$27.00 and gave the stock a hold rating in a research note on Thursday, April 27th. CIBC upped their target price on shares of North American Construction Group from C$20.00 to C$23.50 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research note on Friday, February 17th. Pi Financial upped their target price on shares of North American Construction Group from C$25.00 to C$32.00 in a research note on Friday, February 17th. Canaccord Genuity Group upped their target price on shares of North American Construction Group from C$22.00 to C$26.00 in a research note on Friday, February 17th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets upped their target price on shares of North American Construction Group from C$25.00 to C$30.00 in a research note on Tuesday, April 25th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of C$29.72.

North American Construction Group stock opened at C$26.13 on Friday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is C$23.35 and its 200-day simple moving average is C$19.98. The company has a market capitalization of C$727.20 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.15, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.79 and a beta of 1.57. North American Construction Group has a 1 year low of C$12.65 and a 1 year high of C$26.29. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 142.32, a quick ratio of 0.79 and a current ratio of 1.20.

North American Construction Group ( TSE:NOA Get Rating ) (NYSE:NOA) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 15th. The company reported C$1.10 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.73 by C$0.37. The company had revenue of C$233.42 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of C$204.70 million. As a group, equities research analysts expect that North American Construction Group will post 2.4165121 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 7th. Shareholders of record on Friday, July 7th will be given a $0.10 dividend. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.53%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 25th. North American Construction Group’s dividend payout ratio is presently 18.60%.

In other news, Director Martin Robert Ferron sold 40,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of C$23.10, for a total value of C$924,000.00. Insiders own 9.05% of the company’s stock.

North American Construction Group Ltd. provides equipment maintenance, and mining and heavy construction services in Canada, the United States, and Australia. The company's Heavy Construction & Mining division offers constructability reviews, budgetary cost estimates, design-build construction, project management, contract mining, pre-stripping/pit pioneering, overburden removal and stockpile, muskeg removal and stockpile, site preparation, air strip construction, site dewatering/perimeter ditching, tailings and process pipelines, haulage and access road construction, tailings dam construction and densification, mechanically stabilized earth walls, dyke construction, and reclamation services.

