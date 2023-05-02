Northern Capital Management Inc. Makes New Investment in Schwab International Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHF)

Northern Capital Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Schwab International Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHF – Get Rating) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor acquired 6,356 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $205,000.

A number of other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the stock. NewEdge Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Schwab International Equity ETF by 2.6% in the 1st quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC now owns 13,310 shares of the company’s stock valued at $488,000 after purchasing an additional 332 shares in the last quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Schwab International Equity ETF by 7.0% in the 4th quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 5,168 shares of the company’s stock valued at $166,000 after purchasing an additional 336 shares in the last quarter. Laurel Wealth Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Schwab International Equity ETF by 3.1% in the 1st quarter. Laurel Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 11,434 shares of the company’s stock valued at $420,000 after purchasing an additional 340 shares in the last quarter. U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Schwab International Equity ETF by 4.7% in the 1st quarter. U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 7,653 shares of the company’s stock valued at $281,000 after purchasing an additional 342 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Roundview Capital LLC increased its holdings in shares of Schwab International Equity ETF by 0.7% in the 1st quarter. Roundview Capital LLC now owns 49,436 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,815,000 after purchasing an additional 344 shares in the last quarter.

Schwab International Equity ETF Trading Down 1.3 %

Shares of SCHF traded down $0.45 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $35.30. The company had a trading volume of 1,378,922 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,039,534. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $34.55 and a 200-day simple moving average of $33.40. Schwab International Equity ETF has a 12-month low of $27.40 and a 12-month high of $35.91. The company has a market capitalization of $31.30 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.88 and a beta of 0.87.

About Schwab International Equity ETF

Schwab Strategic Trust (the Trust) is an open-end management investment company. The Trust’s portfolio of funds include Schwab U.S. REIT ETF, Schwab U.S. Broad Market ETF, Schwab U.S. Large-Cap ETF, Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF, Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF, Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF, Schwab U.S.

