Northern Capital Management Inc. Reduces Holdings in Schwab US Broad Market ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHB)

Northern Capital Management Inc. decreased its position in shares of Schwab US Broad Market ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHB – Get Rating) by 16.8% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 11,557 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,341 shares during the period. Schwab US Broad Market ETF makes up about 0.5% of Northern Capital Management Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 24th biggest position. Northern Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Schwab US Broad Market ETF were worth $518,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Front Row Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Schwab US Broad Market ETF by 10.8% in the 3rd quarter. Front Row Advisors LLC now owns 8,196 shares of the company’s stock worth $344,000 after purchasing an additional 802 shares during the last quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Schwab US Broad Market ETF by 63.8% in the 3rd quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC now owns 7,559 shares of the company’s stock valued at $317,000 after buying an additional 2,945 shares during the period. Bessemer Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Schwab US Broad Market ETF by 18.7% in the 3rd quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 4,264 shares of the company’s stock valued at $179,000 after buying an additional 672 shares during the period. First National Corp MA ADV boosted its holdings in shares of Schwab US Broad Market ETF by 38.1% in the 4th quarter. First National Corp MA ADV now owns 454,122 shares of the company’s stock valued at $20,349,000 after buying an additional 125,349 shares during the period. Finally, Whittier Trust Co. boosted its holdings in shares of Schwab US Broad Market ETF by 39.7% in the 3rd quarter. Whittier Trust Co. now owns 1,397 shares of the company’s stock valued at $59,000 after buying an additional 397 shares during the period.

Get Schwab US Broad Market ETF alerts:

Schwab US Broad Market ETF Stock Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA SCHB traded down $0.76 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $47.58. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 454,532 shares, compared to its average volume of 923,937. Schwab US Broad Market ETF has a 1-year low of $40.92 and a 1-year high of $50.85. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $47.12 and its 200-day moving average price is $46.47. The firm has a market cap of $21.17 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.59 and a beta of 1.03.

About Schwab US Broad Market ETF

Schwab U.S. Broad Market ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the total return of the Dow Jones U.S. Small-Cap Total Stock Market Index (the Index). The Index is a float-adjusted market capitalization weighted index that reflects the shares of securities actually available to investors in the marketplace. The Fund’s index includes the 2,500 publicly traded United States companies for, which pricing information is available.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SCHB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Schwab US Broad Market ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHB – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Schwab US Broad Market ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Schwab US Broad Market ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.