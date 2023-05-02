Northern Capital Management Inc. Sells 3,106 Shares of Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHM)

Northern Capital Management Inc. decreased its holdings in Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHM – Get Rating) by 3.0% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 99,605 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,106 shares during the quarter. Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF makes up about 6.3% of Northern Capital Management Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 4th largest position. Northern Capital Management Inc. owned approximately 0.07% of Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF worth $6,535,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of SCHM. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its position in Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF by 51.6% in the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 18,898 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,433,000 after purchasing an additional 6,435 shares during the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can raised its position in Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF by 21.9% in the 1st quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 3,808 shares of the company’s stock valued at $296,000 after purchasing an additional 683 shares during the last quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers raised its position in Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF by 11.2% in the 1st quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 38,993 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,958,000 after purchasing an additional 3,931 shares during the last quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. raised its position in Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF by 51.6% in the 1st quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 124,164 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,419,000 after purchasing an additional 42,245 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Equitable Holdings Inc. raised its position in Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF by 8.6% in the 1st quarter. Equitable Holdings Inc. now owns 60,496 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,589,000 after purchasing an additional 4,778 shares during the last quarter.

Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF Price Performance

Shares of SCHM stock traded down $1.37 on Tuesday, reaching $66.08. 120,584 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 367,297. The stock has a market cap of $9.19 billion, a PE ratio of 12.93 and a beta of 1.13. Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF has a one year low of $59.74 and a one year high of $74.30. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $67.42 and a 200 day moving average price of $67.69.

About Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF

The Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF (SCHM) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in mid cap equity. The fund tracks a market cap-weighted index of mid-cap stocks in the Dow Jones US Total Stock Market Index. SCHM was launched on Jan 13, 2011 and is managed by Charles Schwab.

