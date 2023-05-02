Northern Capital Management Inc. Sells 8,156 Shares of iShares Morningstar Mid-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IMCG)

Northern Capital Management Inc. trimmed its position in iShares Morningstar Mid-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IMCG – Get Rating) by 12.9% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 54,830 shares of the company’s stock after selling 8,156 shares during the quarter. iShares Morningstar Mid-Cap Growth ETF makes up 2.8% of Northern Capital Management Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 10th largest position. Northern Capital Management Inc. owned approximately 0.24% of iShares Morningstar Mid-Cap Growth ETF worth $2,954,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Nations Financial Group Inc. IA ADV acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Morningstar Mid-Cap Growth ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $337,000. LPL Financial LLC raised its stake in iShares Morningstar Mid-Cap Growth ETF by 2.3% during the 4th quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 512,263 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,601,000 after acquiring an additional 11,345 shares in the last quarter. HF Advisory Group LLC acquired a new stake in iShares Morningstar Mid-Cap Growth ETF during the 4th quarter worth $427,000. Wolf Group Capital Advisors acquired a new stake in iShares Morningstar Mid-Cap Growth ETF during the 4th quarter worth $3,972,000. Finally, Bogart Wealth LLC grew its position in iShares Morningstar Mid-Cap Growth ETF by 6.7% during the 4th quarter. Bogart Wealth LLC now owns 456,979 shares of the company’s stock worth $24,622,000 after purchasing an additional 28,852 shares during the last quarter.

iShares Morningstar Mid-Cap Growth ETF stock traded down $1.02 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $55.43. 49,192 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 104,393. iShares Morningstar Mid-Cap Growth ETF has a 12-month low of $48.44 and a 12-month high of $61.34. The stock has a market cap of $1.36 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.81 and a beta of 1.08. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $56.56 and its 200 day simple moving average is $55.92.

The iShares Morningstar Mid-Cap Growth ETF (IMCG) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Morningstar US Mid Cap Broad Growth index. The fund tracks a market cap-weighted index of US mid-cap stocks companies selected based on their growth characteristics. IMCG was launched on Jun 28, 2004 and is managed by BlackRock.

