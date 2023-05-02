Northern Trust Co. (NASDAQ:NTRS) Receives Average Recommendation of “Hold” from Brokerages

Northern Trust Co. (NASDAQ:NTRS – Get Rating) has been given a consensus recommendation of “Hold” by the fifteen analysts that are covering the stock, Marketbeat Ratings reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, eight have assigned a hold recommendation and two have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 1-year target price among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $97.29.

NTRS has been the subject of a number of research reports. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Northern Trust in a research report on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price objective on Northern Trust from $84.00 to $80.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 26th. Evercore ISI reduced their price objective on Northern Trust from $88.00 to $86.00 and set an “in-line” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, April 5th. The Goldman Sachs Group cut Northern Trust from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $97.00 to $95.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 4th. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their price target on Northern Trust from $97.00 to $101.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 1st.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, CFO Jason J. Tyler sold 1,764 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $96.98, for a total value of $171,072.72. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 30,470 shares in the company, valued at $2,954,980.60. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other Northern Trust news, EVP Lauren E. Allnutt sold 559 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $87.30, for a total transaction of $48,800.70. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 5,576 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $486,784.80. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CFO Jason J. Tyler sold 1,764 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $96.98, for a total value of $171,072.72. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 30,470 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,954,980.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.63% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Northern Trust

Northern Trust Trading Down 1.4 %

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Dupont Capital Management Corp boosted its stake in shares of Northern Trust by 27.9% in the fourth quarter. Dupont Capital Management Corp now owns 545 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $48,000 after buying an additional 119 shares during the period. Cary Street Partners Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Northern Trust by 9.0% in the fourth quarter. Cary Street Partners Asset Management LLC now owns 1,463 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $129,000 after buying an additional 121 shares during the period. Mission Creek Capital Partners Inc. lifted its stake in Northern Trust by 1.3% during the third quarter. Mission Creek Capital Partners Inc. now owns 9,507 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $813,000 after purchasing an additional 123 shares during the last quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd lifted its stake in Northern Trust by 0.8% during the fourth quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd now owns 15,487 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $1,370,000 after purchasing an additional 123 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. lifted its stake in Northern Trust by 3.7% during the fourth quarter. Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. now owns 3,425 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $306,000 after purchasing an additional 123 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 81.44% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ NTRS opened at $77.03 on Tuesday. Northern Trust has a 12 month low of $75.97 and a 12 month high of $113.15. The company has a market cap of $16.00 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.10 and a beta of 1.07. The company has a quick ratio of 0.69, a current ratio of 0.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $87.12 and a 200-day simple moving average of $89.61.

Northern Trust (NASDAQ:NTRS – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, April 25th. The asset manager reported $1.51 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.52 by ($0.01). Northern Trust had a net margin of 14.73% and a return on equity of 14.30%. The company had revenue of $1.76 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.78 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.77 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.9% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts predict that Northern Trust will post 6.39 EPS for the current year.

Northern Trust Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Saturday, July 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 9th will be given a $0.75 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 8th. This represents a $3.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.89%. Northern Trust’s dividend payout ratio is currently 51.02%.

About Northern Trust

Northern Trust Corp. is a financial holding company, which engages in the provision of asset servicing, fund administration, asset management, fiduciary, and banking solutions for corporations, institutions, families, and individuals. It operates through the following segments: Corporate & Institutional Services and Wealth Management.

Featured Articles

