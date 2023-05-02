Northern Trust (NASDAQ:NTRS) Sets New 1-Year Low at $75.12

Northern Trust Co. (NASDAQ:NTRS – Get Rating) shares hit a new 52-week low on Tuesday . The company traded as low as $75.12 and last traded at $75.40, with a volume of 155773 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $77.03.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on the company. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered Northern Trust from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price objective for the company from $97.00 to $95.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 4th. StockNews.com started coverage on Northern Trust in a report on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised Northern Trust from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price target for the stock from $97.00 to $96.50 in a research note on Monday, April 10th. Barclays decreased their price target on Northern Trust from $113.00 to $107.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 26th. Finally, Evercore ISI decreased their price target on Northern Trust from $88.00 to $86.00 and set an “in-line” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, April 5th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Northern Trust currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $97.29.

Northern Trust Price Performance

The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $87.12 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $89.61. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45, a quick ratio of 0.69 and a current ratio of 0.69. The company has a market capitalization of $15.39 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.10 and a beta of 1.07.

Northern Trust Dividend Announcement

Northern Trust ( NASDAQ:NTRS Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 25th. The asset manager reported $1.51 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.52 by ($0.01). The business had revenue of $1.76 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.78 billion. Northern Trust had a net margin of 14.73% and a return on equity of 14.30%. The company’s revenue was up 1.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.77 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Northern Trust Co. will post 6.39 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Saturday, July 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 9th will be issued a dividend of $0.75 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 8th. This represents a $3.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.05%. Northern Trust’s payout ratio is 51.02%.

Insider Transactions at Northern Trust

In other news, CFO Jason J. Tyler sold 1,764 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $96.98, for a total transaction of $171,072.72. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 30,470 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,954,980.60. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. In other news, CFO Jason J. Tyler sold 1,764 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $96.98, for a total transaction of $171,072.72. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 30,470 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,954,980.60. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, EVP Lauren E. Allnutt sold 559 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $87.30, for a total value of $48,800.70. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 5,576 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $486,784.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.63% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of Northern Trust

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Piershale Financial Group Inc. purchased a new stake in Northern Trust during the 4th quarter worth $27,000. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV boosted its position in Northern Trust by 145.4% during the 4th quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 319 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 189 shares during the period. Ameritas Advisory Services LLC purchased a new stake in Northern Trust during the 1st quarter worth $30,000. Covestor Ltd grew its stake in shares of Northern Trust by 64.8% during the first quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 496 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $58,000 after acquiring an additional 195 shares in the last quarter. Finally, CoreCap Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Northern Trust during the fourth quarter valued at about $45,000. 81.44% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Northern Trust

Northern Trust Corp. is a financial holding company, which engages in the provision of asset servicing, fund administration, asset management, fiduciary, and banking solutions for corporations, institutions, families, and individuals. It operates through the following segments: Corporate & Institutional Services and Wealth Management.

Featured Articles

