Northland Securities Trims Teradyne (NASDAQ:TER) Target Price to $87.00

Teradyne (NASDAQ:TER – Get Rating) had its target price trimmed by Northland Securities from $97.00 to $87.00 in a research report released on Friday morning, The Fly reports.

A number of other equities research analysts have also issued reports on TER. TheStreet upgraded shares of Teradyne from a c+ rating to a b- rating in a report on Tuesday, January 24th. Robert W. Baird reduced their price objective on shares of Teradyne from $115.00 to $104.00 in a report on Friday. Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on shares of Teradyne in a report on Thursday, January 12th. They issued a buy rating on the stock. KeyCorp raised their price objective on shares of Teradyne from $110.00 to $117.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a report on Friday, March 24th. Finally, Loop Capital lowered shares of Teradyne from a buy rating to a hold rating and reduced their price objective for the company from $110.00 to $102.00 in a report on Friday, January 27th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $91.38.

Get Teradyne alerts:

Teradyne Stock Up 1.0 %

Teradyne stock opened at $92.30 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $14.40 billion, a PE ratio of 24.29, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.12 and a beta of 1.56. Teradyne has a 52-week low of $67.81 and a 52-week high of $114.19. The company’s 50 day moving average is $102.00 and its two-hundred day moving average is $99.30.

Insiders Place Their Bets

Teradyne ( NASDAQ:TER Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, April 26th. The company reported $0.55 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.42 by $0.13. The company had revenue of $617.53 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $603.03 million. Teradyne had a net margin of 21.12% and a return on equity of 26.88%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 18.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.98 EPS. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Teradyne will post 2.81 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Mercedes Johnson sold 750 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $100.00, for a total transaction of $75,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 17,487 shares in the company, valued at $1,748,700. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 0.36% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Teradyne

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS increased its position in Teradyne by 6.6% during the first quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 21,810 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,579,000 after acquiring an additional 1,350 shares during the period. Raymond James Trust N.A. increased its position in Teradyne by 18.9% during the first quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 3,066 shares of the company’s stock worth $363,000 after acquiring an additional 488 shares during the period. Cibc World Market Inc. increased its position in Teradyne by 3.3% during the first quarter. Cibc World Market Inc. now owns 6,009 shares of the company’s stock worth $710,000 after acquiring an additional 193 shares during the period. Sei Investments Co. boosted its stake in Teradyne by 32.7% during the first quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 124,149 shares of the company’s stock worth $14,733,000 after buying an additional 30,565 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Prudential PLC acquired a new stake in Teradyne during the first quarter worth $382,000. Institutional investors own 97.05% of the company’s stock.

Teradyne Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Teradyne, Inc engages in the development and sale of automatic test systems. It operates through the following business segments: Semiconductor Test, System Test, Robotics, Wireless Test, and Corporate. The Semiconductor Test segment designs, manufactures, and markets semiconductor test products and services.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Teradyne Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Teradyne and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.