Northwest Wealth Management LLC Decreases Stock Position in iShares TIPS Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:TIP)

Northwest Wealth Management LLC reduced its position in iShares TIPS Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:TIP – Get Rating) by 11.1% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 27,077 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 3,394 shares during the period. iShares TIPS Bond ETF comprises approximately 1.2% of Northwest Wealth Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 29th largest position. Northwest Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in iShares TIPS Bond ETF were worth $2,882,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in TIP. Jane Street Group LLC raised its stake in iShares TIPS Bond ETF by 255.2% during the 3rd quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 4,874,931 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $511,380,000 after buying an additional 3,502,563 shares during the last quarter. CI Investments Inc. raised its stake in iShares TIPS Bond ETF by 7.8% during the 3rd quarter. CI Investments Inc. now owns 1,684,240 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $176,677,000 after buying an additional 121,664 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its stake in iShares TIPS Bond ETF by 3.6% during the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,452,969 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $152,416,000 after buying an additional 50,689 shares during the last quarter. Matson Money. Inc. raised its stake in iShares TIPS Bond ETF by 1.2% during the 4th quarter. Matson Money. Inc. now owns 1,247,487 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $132,783,000 after buying an additional 14,665 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. raised its stake in iShares TIPS Bond ETF by 1.3% during the 3rd quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 1,146,131 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $120,228,000 after buying an additional 14,258 shares during the last quarter.

TIP traded up $0.78 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $109.48. 773,371 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,870,497. iShares TIPS Bond ETF has a 52-week low of $104.63 and a 52-week high of $120.04. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $109.02 and its 200-day moving average price is $108.00.

iShares TIPS Bond ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Barclays Treasury Inflation Protected Securities Bond Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the Barclays U.S. Treasury Inflation Protected Securities (TIPS) Index (Series-L) (the Index).

