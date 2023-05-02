Northwest Wealth Management LLC Has $3.52 Million Stake in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VEA)

Northwest Wealth Management LLC trimmed its holdings in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VEA – Get Rating) by 26.5% in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 83,928 shares of the company’s stock after selling 30,280 shares during the period. Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF accounts for about 1.5% of Northwest Wealth Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 21st biggest position. Northwest Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF were worth $3,522,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Americana Partners LLC boosted its position in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 150.5% during the fourth quarter. Americana Partners LLC now owns 49,417 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,074,000 after buying an additional 29,687 shares during the period. Brio Consultants LLC boosted its position in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 3.7% during the third quarter. Brio Consultants LLC now owns 9,883 shares of the company’s stock worth $372,000 after buying an additional 357 shares during the period. Tsfg LLC boosted its position in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 9.4% during the fourth quarter. Tsfg LLC now owns 2,948 shares of the company’s stock worth $124,000 after buying an additional 254 shares during the period. GYL Financial Synergies LLC acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $403,000. Finally, AMG National Trust Bank boosted its position in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 6.6% during the third quarter. AMG National Trust Bank now owns 54,530 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,983,000 after buying an additional 3,374 shares during the period.

Shares of VEA stock traded down $0.59 on Tuesday, hitting $45.73. 1,775,363 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 10,546,303. The firm has a market capitalization of $110.67 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.40 and a beta of 0.89. The business has a 50-day moving average of $44.85 and a 200 day moving average of $43.39. Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF has a fifty-two week low of $35.42 and a fifty-two week high of $46.57.

The Vanguard Developed Markets Index Fund (VEA) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in total market equity. The fund tracks a market-cap weighted index of large-, mid- and small-cap stocks from developed markets outside the US. VEA was launched on Jul 20, 2007 and is managed by Vanguard.

