Northwest Wealth Management LLC Has $935,000 Position in Dimensional International Core Equity 2 ETF (BATS:DFIC)

Northwest Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Dimensional International Core Equity 2 ETF (BATS:DFIC – Get Rating) by 48.9% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 41,835 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 13,740 shares during the period. Northwest Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Dimensional International Core Equity 2 ETF were worth $935,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of DFIC. Evensky & Katz LLC grew its holdings in Dimensional International Core Equity 2 ETF by 337.1% during the 4th quarter. Evensky & Katz LLC now owns 5,054,387 shares of the company’s stock worth $112,966,000 after acquiring an additional 3,898,114 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in Dimensional International Core Equity 2 ETF by 3,276.5% during the 4th quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 3,924,458 shares of the company’s stock worth $87,712,000 after acquiring an additional 3,808,231 shares during the period. Forum Financial Management LP boosted its position in shares of Dimensional International Core Equity 2 ETF by 154.2% during the 4th quarter. Forum Financial Management LP now owns 6,099,360 shares of the company’s stock worth $136,321,000 after purchasing an additional 3,700,307 shares in the last quarter. Great Waters Wealth Management bought a new position in shares of Dimensional International Core Equity 2 ETF during the 4th quarter worth about $60,702,000. Finally, Truepoint Inc. boosted its position in shares of Dimensional International Core Equity 2 ETF by 22,234.1% during the 3rd quarter. Truepoint Inc. now owns 2,148,759 shares of the company’s stock worth $41,170,000 after purchasing an additional 2,139,138 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of DFIC stock traded down $0.02 on Tuesday, reaching $24.62. 726,560 shares of the company were exchanged. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.61 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.71 and a beta of 0.86. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $23.91 and a 200-day simple moving average of $23.04.

The Dimensional International Core Equity 2 ETF (DFIC) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in total market equity. The fund actively selects companies of all market capitalizations in developed markets outside the US. Holdings are fundamentally screened to emphasize relatively low-priced and profitable small-caps.

