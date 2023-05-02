Northwest Wealth Management LLC Purchases New Holdings in Invesco Variable Rate Preferred ETF (NYSEARCA:VRP)

Northwest Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Invesco Variable Rate Preferred ETF (NYSEARCA:VRP – Get Rating) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm purchased 24,076 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $539,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. Oder Investment Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Invesco Variable Rate Preferred ETF by 1.0% during the 4th quarter. Oder Investment Management LLC now owns 109,086 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,442,000 after purchasing an additional 1,063 shares during the period. Benjamin Edwards Inc. raised its position in Invesco Variable Rate Preferred ETF by 2.9% in the fourth quarter. Benjamin Edwards Inc. now owns 30,697 shares of the company’s stock worth $687,000 after acquiring an additional 861 shares during the period. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Invesco Variable Rate Preferred ETF by 151.8% in the fourth quarter. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 424,152 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,497,000 after acquiring an additional 255,700 shares during the last quarter. MFA Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Invesco Variable Rate Preferred ETF during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $461,000. Finally, Tradition Wealth Management LLC grew its position in shares of Invesco Variable Rate Preferred ETF by 2.7% during the 4th quarter. Tradition Wealth Management LLC now owns 71,986 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,612,000 after acquiring an additional 1,864 shares during the period.

Invesco Variable Rate Preferred ETF Stock Performance

NYSEARCA:VRP traded down $0.07 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $22.14. The stock had a trading volume of 43,920 shares, compared to its average volume of 490,674. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $22.31 and a 200 day simple moving average of $22.51. Invesco Variable Rate Preferred ETF has a 12-month low of $20.88 and a 12-month high of $23.73.

Invesco Variable Rate Preferred ETF Profile

The Invesco Variable Rate Preferred ETF (VRP) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in broad credit fixed income. The fund tracks a market-value-weighted index of variable- and floating-rate preferred stocks. VRP was launched on May 1, 2014 and is managed by Invesco.

