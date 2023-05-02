Northwest Wealth Management LLC Sells 102 Shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF (NYSEARCA:RSP)

Northwest Wealth Management LLC lowered its holdings in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF (NYSEARCA:RSP – Get Rating) by 1.2% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 8,279 shares of the company’s stock after selling 102 shares during the quarter. Northwest Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF were worth $1,169,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.
Other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. DT Investment Partners LLC bought a new position in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF during the fourth quarter valued at $27,000. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF in the second quarter valued at $26,000. NewSquare Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $30,000. MCF Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $35,000. Finally, Bourgeon Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF in the third quarter valued at $32,000.
Shares of RSP traded down $2.80 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $142.21. The stock had a trading volume of 1,607,926 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,252,902. Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF has a 1 year low of $124.92 and a 1 year high of $155.71. The firm has a market cap of $33.39 billion, a PE ratio of 16.13 and a beta of 1.05. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $143.63 and its 200 day moving average is $144.13.
Guggenheim S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF, formerly Rydex S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF, seeks to replicate as closely as possible, the daily performance of the S&P 500 Equal Weight Index (the Index). The Index is a capitalization-weighted index covering 500 industrial, utility, transportation and financial companies of the United States markets (mostly NYSE Euronext issues).
