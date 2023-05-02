Northwest Wealth Management LLC Sells 257 Shares of iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IJS)

Northwest Wealth Management LLC reduced its stake in iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IJS – Get Rating) by 3.5% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 7,158 shares of the company’s stock after selling 257 shares during the period. Northwest Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF were worth $654,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Birch Hill Investment Advisors LLC bought a new position in iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $683,000. Simplex Trading LLC acquired a new stake in iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $131,000. Signature Securities Group Corporation acquired a new stake in iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $157,000. Atlas Private Wealth Management boosted its stake in iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF by 4.1% in the 3rd quarter. Atlas Private Wealth Management now owns 9,337 shares of the company’s stock valued at $770,000 after purchasing an additional 367 shares during the period. Finally, Private Trust Co. NA grew its holdings in iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF by 11.3% in the 4th quarter. Private Trust Co. NA now owns 9,954 shares of the company’s stock valued at $909,000 after buying an additional 1,013 shares in the last quarter.

Get iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF alerts:

iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF Stock Down 3.1 %

Shares of IJS traded down $2.80 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $88.28. 47,588 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 518,521. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $93.84 and its 200 day simple moving average is $95.03. The company has a market cap of $6.53 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.52 and a beta of 1.18. iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF has a twelve month low of $82.09 and a twelve month high of $106.93.

iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF Profile

iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF, formerly iShares S&P SmallCap 600 Value Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P SmallCap 600 Value Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the small-capitalization value sector of the United States equity market and consists of those stocks in the S&P SmallCap 600 Index exhibiting the strongest value characteristics.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IJS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IJS – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.