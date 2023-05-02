Northwest Wealth Management LLC Sells 33,594 Shares of Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF (NYSEARCA:DFAC)

Northwest Wealth Management LLC trimmed its holdings in Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF (NYSEARCA:DFAC – Get Rating) by 4.2% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 775,244 shares of the company’s stock after selling 33,594 shares during the period. Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF accounts for about 8.1% of Northwest Wealth Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its largest position. Northwest Wealth Management LLC owned about 0.11% of Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF worth $18,823,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Buckingham Strategic Wealth LLC grew its stake in Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF by 0.5% in the 3rd quarter. Buckingham Strategic Wealth LLC now owns 34,378,899 shares of the company’s stock valued at $764,587,000 after acquiring an additional 163,750 shares during the last quarter. Forum Financial Management LP boosted its stake in shares of Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF by 3.0% during the 4th quarter. Forum Financial Management LP now owns 32,508,529 shares of the company’s stock worth $789,307,000 after purchasing an additional 947,671 shares during the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF by 38.6% during the 4th quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 22,162,715 shares of the company’s stock worth $538,111,000 after purchasing an additional 6,169,030 shares during the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC boosted its stake in shares of Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF by 1.8% during the 4th quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 15,982,030 shares of the company’s stock worth $388,044,000 after purchasing an additional 282,668 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Plancorp LLC boosted its stake in shares of Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF by 0.5% during the 1st quarter. Plancorp LLC now owns 11,526,904 shares of the company’s stock worth $317,912,000 after purchasing an additional 62,679 shares during the last quarter.

Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF Trading Down 1.8 %

Shares of Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF stock traded down $0.47 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $25.16. 153,971 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,644,315. Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF has a twelve month low of $21.99 and a twelve month high of $26.69. The stock has a market capitalization of $17.15 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.57 and a beta of 0.97. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $25.20 and a 200 day simple moving average of $25.04.

About Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF

The Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF (DFAC) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in total market equity. The fund actively selects US equities of all sizes with a tilt toward small-cap companies, seeking to provide long-term capital appreciation. DFAC was launched on Oct 4, 2007 and is managed by Dimensional.

