Northwest Wealth Management LLC Trims Position in Vanguard Ultra-Short Bond ETF (BATS:VUSB)

Northwest Wealth Management LLC cut its position in Vanguard Ultra-Short Bond ETF (BATS:VUSB – Get Rating) by 4.3% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 45,094 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,022 shares during the period. Northwest Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Ultra-Short Bond ETF were worth $2,210,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of VUSB. Concord Wealth Partners purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard Ultra-Short Bond ETF in the fourth quarter worth $100,000. IFP Advisors Inc grew its stake in Vanguard Ultra-Short Bond ETF by 339.0% during the fourth quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 1,958 shares of the company’s stock valued at $100,000 after acquiring an additional 1,512 shares in the last quarter. RFP Financial Group LLC purchased a new position in Vanguard Ultra-Short Bond ETF during the fourth quarter valued at $199,000. Coldstream Capital Management Inc. purchased a new position in Vanguard Ultra-Short Bond ETF during the fourth quarter valued at $227,000. Finally, Avidian Wealth Solutions LLC purchased a new position in Vanguard Ultra-Short Bond ETF during the fourth quarter valued at $241,000.

Vanguard Ultra-Short Bond ETF Stock Performance

VUSB traded down $0.03 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $49.09. 455,015 shares of the company traded hands. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $49.14 and a 200-day moving average price of $49.05.

About Vanguard Ultra-Short Bond ETF

The Vanguard Ultra-Short Bond ETF (VUSB) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund actively invests in investment grade securities while aiming to maintain a dollar-weighted average maturity of 0 to 2 years. VUSB was launched on Apr 5, 2021 and is managed by Vanguard.

