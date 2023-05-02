Northwest Wealth Management LLC Trims Stock Holdings in PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP)

Northwest Wealth Management LLC lessened its holdings in PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP – Get Rating) by 3.8% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 2,608 shares of the company’s stock after selling 103 shares during the quarter. Northwest Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in PepsiCo were worth $471,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Paragon Wealth Strategies LLC purchased a new stake in shares of PepsiCo in the third quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Legend Financial Advisors Inc. raised its position in PepsiCo by 125.7% during the 4th quarter. Legend Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 167 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 93 shares in the last quarter. Red Tortoise LLC bought a new position in shares of PepsiCo during the 4th quarter worth $30,000. CarsonAllaria Wealth Management Ltd. increased its stake in shares of PepsiCo by 604.0% during the fourth quarter. CarsonAllaria Wealth Management Ltd. now owns 176 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after buying an additional 151 shares during the period. Finally, Mendota Financial Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of PepsiCo in the fourth quarter valued at about $38,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 70.76% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research firms have commented on PEP. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on shares of PepsiCo from $190.00 to $196.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, April 17th. Sanford C. Bernstein raised shares of PepsiCo from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Monday, March 20th. Barclays increased their price target on PepsiCo from $201.00 to $206.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 27th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price objective on shares of PepsiCo from $188.00 to $193.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 26th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group upped their price target on shares of PepsiCo from $175.00 to $182.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, February 10th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $190.25.

Insider Activity at PepsiCo

PepsiCo Stock Performance

In other news, CEO Ramkumar Krishnan sold 16,827 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $172.70, for a total transaction of $2,906,022.90. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 49,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,462,300. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link . In other news, Director Robert C. Pohlad sold 75,000 shares of PepsiCo stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $172.47, for a total value of $12,935,250.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 183,929 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $31,722,234.63. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink . Also, CEO Ramkumar Krishnan sold 16,827 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $172.70, for a total value of $2,906,022.90. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 49,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,462,300. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . 0.15% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Shares of NASDAQ PEP traded down $0.80 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $190.88. 637,618 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 4,451,311. PepsiCo, Inc. has a 12-month low of $154.86 and a 12-month high of $192.32. The company has a current ratio of 0.87, a quick ratio of 0.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.18. The stock has a market cap of $262.97 billion, a P/E ratio of 40.35, a PEG ratio of 3.31 and a beta of 0.53. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $182.58 and its 200 day simple moving average is $176.59.

PepsiCo (NASDAQ:PEP – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 25th. The company reported $1.50 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.37 by $0.13. The company had revenue of $17.85 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $17.27 billion. PepsiCo had a return on equity of 53.68% and a net margin of 7.48%. PepsiCo’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.29 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts anticipate that PepsiCo, Inc. will post 7.3 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

PepsiCo Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 31st. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 3rd were given a dividend of $1.15 per share. This represents a $4.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.41%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 2nd. PepsiCo’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 96.84%.

About PepsiCo

PepsiCo, Inc engages in the manufacture, marketing, distribution, and sale of beverages, food, and snacks. It operates through the following business segments: Frito-Lay North America (FLNA), Quaker Foods North America (QFNA), PepsiCo Beverages North America (PBNA), Latin America (LatAm), Europe, Africa, Middle East, and South Asia (AMESA), and Asia Pacific, Australia and New Zealand, and China Region (APAC).

Featured Articles

