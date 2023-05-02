NRG Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NRG) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Hold” from Brokerages

NRG Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NRG – Get Rating) has been given a consensus recommendation of “Hold” by the seven analysts that are covering the firm, Marketbeat reports. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, one has given a hold recommendation and two have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1-year target price among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $41.25.

A number of analysts have commented on NRG shares. TheStreet lowered shares of NRG Energy from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 16th. Bank of America raised shares of NRG Energy from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $35.00 to $36.00 in a report on Monday, March 20th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of NRG Energy in a report on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “sell” rating on the stock. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their price target on shares of NRG Energy from $39.00 to $40.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 20th.

Get NRG Energy alerts:

Hedge Funds Weigh In On NRG Energy

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of NRG Energy by 0.3% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 31,785,063 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,216,414,000 after buying an additional 91,826 shares in the last quarter. Pzena Investment Management LLC raised its stake in shares of NRG Energy by 0.4% during the third quarter. Pzena Investment Management LLC now owns 16,604,637 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $635,459,000 after acquiring an additional 74,027 shares in the last quarter. LSV Asset Management raised its stake in shares of NRG Energy by 5.9% during the third quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 7,442,109 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $284,810,000 after acquiring an additional 415,430 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of NRG Energy by 6.7% in the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 5,636,294 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $179,347,000 after purchasing an additional 355,147 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Permian Investment Partners LP grew its holdings in shares of NRG Energy by 1.4% in the first quarter. Permian Investment Partners LP now owns 5,326,801 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $204,336,000 after purchasing an additional 73,000 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 99.98% of the company’s stock.

NRG Energy Stock Performance

NYSE:NRG opened at $34.00 on Tuesday. The company has a fifty day moving average of $33.55 and a 200-day moving average of $35.76. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.90 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.72, a P/E/G ratio of 1.21 and a beta of 1.03. The company has a quick ratio of 1.19, a current ratio of 1.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.08. NRG Energy has a twelve month low of $30.25 and a twelve month high of $47.82.

NRG Energy (NYSE:NRG – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 16th. The utilities provider reported $1.64 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.43 by $0.21. The business had revenue of $7.86 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.67 billion. NRG Energy had a net margin of 3.87% and a return on equity of 11.94%. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that NRG Energy will post 4.59 EPS for the current year.

NRG Energy Cuts Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 15th. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 1st will be given a dividend of $0.377 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, April 28th. This represents a $1.51 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.44%. NRG Energy’s dividend payout ratio is presently 29.84%.

About NRG Energy

(Get Rating)

NRG Energy, Inc engages in the production, sale, and distribution of energy and energy services. It operates through the following segments: Generation, Retail, and Corporate. The Generation segment includes all power plant activities, domestic and international, as well as renewables. The Retail segment includes mass customers and business solutions, and other distributed and reliability products.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for NRG Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NRG Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.