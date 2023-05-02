NRG Energy (NRG) Set to Announce Quarterly Earnings on Thursday

NRG Energy (NYSE:NRG – Get Rating) is scheduled to be issuing its quarterly earnings data before the market opens on Thursday, May 4th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $0.90 per share for the quarter. Parties that are interested in participating in the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

NRG Energy (NYSE:NRG – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 16th. The utilities provider reported $1.64 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.43 by $0.21. NRG Energy had a net margin of 3.87% and a return on equity of 11.94%. The business had revenue of $7.86 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.67 billion. On average, analysts expect NRG Energy to post $5 EPS for the current fiscal year and $5 EPS for the next fiscal year.

NRG Energy Price Performance

NRG stock opened at $34.00 on Tuesday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $33.55 and a 200-day moving average of $35.76. The company has a current ratio of 1.25, a quick ratio of 1.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.08. NRG Energy has a 12 month low of $30.25 and a 12 month high of $47.82. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.90 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.72, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.21 and a beta of 1.03.

NRG Energy Cuts Dividend

Analysts Set New Price Targets

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 15th. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 1st will be given a $0.377 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, April 28th. This represents a $1.51 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.44%. NRG Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 29.84%.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on NRG shares. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on shares of NRG Energy from $39.00 to $40.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 20th. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of NRG Energy in a research report on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “sell” rating for the company. Bank of America upgraded shares of NRG Energy from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $35.00 to $36.00 in a research report on Monday, March 20th. Finally, TheStreet lowered shares of NRG Energy from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 16th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, NRG Energy has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $41.25.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On NRG Energy

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd lifted its position in NRG Energy by 2.5% during the first quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd now owns 9,537 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $366,000 after purchasing an additional 231 shares during the last quarter. Kentucky Retirement Systems Insurance Trust Fund raised its stake in shares of NRG Energy by 3.9% during the third quarter. Kentucky Retirement Systems Insurance Trust Fund now owns 8,427 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $323,000 after acquiring an additional 320 shares in the last quarter. MidWestOne Financial Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of NRG Energy by 3.7% during the first quarter. MidWestOne Financial Group Inc. now owns 11,216 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $430,000 after acquiring an additional 396 shares in the last quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of NRG Energy by 2.6% during the first quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 16,292 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $625,000 after acquiring an additional 416 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Empirical Finance LLC raised its stake in shares of NRG Energy by 7.4% during the fourth quarter. Empirical Finance LLC now owns 6,494 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $207,000 after acquiring an additional 448 shares in the last quarter. 99.98% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About NRG Energy

NRG Energy, Inc engages in the production, sale, and distribution of energy and energy services. It operates through the following segments: Generation, Retail, and Corporate. The Generation segment includes all power plant activities, domestic and international, as well as renewables. The Retail segment includes mass customers and business solutions, and other distributed and reliability products.

Recommended Stories

