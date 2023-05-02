Nutrien (NYSE:NTR) Given New $79.00 Price Target at Mizuho

Nutrien (NYSE:NTR – Get Rating) had its target price cut by Mizuho from $91.00 to $79.00 in a report published on Friday morning, The Fly reports.

A number of other research firms have also recently commented on NTR. Erste Group Bank reiterated a hold rating on shares of Nutrien in a research report on Tuesday, March 28th. Citigroup reduced their price target on Nutrien from $87.00 to $86.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research report on Friday, January 20th. Berenberg Bank set a $92.00 price target on Nutrien in a research report on Tuesday, February 21st. Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on Nutrien from $91.00 to $80.00 and set an equal weight rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, April 12th. Finally, HSBC reduced their price target on Nutrien from $83.00 to $81.00 and set a hold rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, February 21st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $90.35.

Nutrien Stock Up 0.6 %

NTR stock opened at $69.85 on Friday. Nutrien has a 1-year low of $67.52 and a 1-year high of $107.82. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $74.08 and a 200-day moving average price of $76.59. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31, a current ratio of 1.14 and a quick ratio of 0.61. The stock has a market capitalization of $34.70 billion, a P/E ratio of 4.96, a P/E/G ratio of 1.00 and a beta of 0.88.

Nutrien Increases Dividend

Nutrien ( NYSE:NTR Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 15th. The company reported $2.02 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.63 by ($0.61). The firm had revenue of $7.53 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.41 billion. Nutrien had a net margin of 20.22% and a return on equity of 27.65%. The firm’s revenue was up 3.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $2.47 EPS. Equities analysts forecast that Nutrien will post 8.66 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 13th. Investors of record on Friday, March 31st were paid a dividend of $0.53 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 30th. This is a positive change from Nutrien’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.48. This represents a $2.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.04%. Nutrien’s dividend payout ratio is presently 15.05%.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Nutrien

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its stake in Nutrien by 9.0% during the fourth quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 21,985,300 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,605,586,000 after buying an additional 1,811,511 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in Nutrien by 0.7% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 18,309,215 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,526,621,000 after buying an additional 129,212 shares during the last quarter. Deutsche Bank AG boosted its stake in Nutrien by 17.7% during the fourth quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 14,253,663 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,040,945,000 after buying an additional 2,138,837 shares during the last quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp boosted its stake in Nutrien by 2.4% during the first quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 11,476,758 shares of the company’s stock valued at $847,514,000 after buying an additional 274,326 shares during the last quarter. Finally, First Eagle Investment Management LLC boosted its stake in Nutrien by 1.2% during the fourth quarter. First Eagle Investment Management LLC now owns 8,519,091 shares of the company’s stock valued at $622,149,000 after buying an additional 102,276 shares during the last quarter. 64.52% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Nutrien Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Nutrien Ltd. is a crop nutrient company, which engages in the production and distribution of products for agricultural, industrial, and feed customer. It operates through the following segments: Retail, Potash, Nitrogen, and Phosphate. The Retail segment distributes crop nutrients, crop protection products, seed, and merchandise.

Recommended Stories

