NYM (NYM) One Day Trading Volume Reaches $1.88 Million

NYM (NYM) traded 2.3% lower against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 12:00 PM ET on May 2nd. One NYM token can now be purchased for approximately $0.20 or 0.00000706 BTC on popular exchanges. NYM has a total market capitalization of $65.70 million and approximately $1.88 million worth of NYM was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last seven days, NYM has traded 9.6% lower against the US dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

NYM Token Profile

NYM was first traded on January 19th, 2022. NYM’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 325,662,533 tokens. NYM’s official message board is medium.com/nymtech. NYM’s official Twitter account is @nymproject. The official website for NYM is nymtech.net.

NYM Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “NYM (NYM) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2022and operates on the Ethereum platform. NYM has a current supply of 1,000,000,000 with 395,303,814.360518 in circulation. The last known price of NYM is 0.2106907 USD and is down -4.49 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 46 active market(s) with $1,361,246.76 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://nymtech.net/.”

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as NYM directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire NYM should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy NYM using one of the exchanges listed above.

