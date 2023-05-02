Obsidian Energy (OBE) Set to Announce Earnings on Thursday

Obsidian Energy (TSE:OBE – Get Rating) is set to release its earnings data before the market opens on Thursday, May 4th.

Obsidian Energy (TSE:OBE – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 23rd. The company reported C$7.47 earnings per share for the quarter. Obsidian Energy had a return on equity of 69.14% and a net margin of 104.98%. The company had revenue of C$206.50 million for the quarter.

Shares of TSE OBE traded down C$0.33 during trading on Tuesday, hitting C$8.46. 28,031 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 351,474. Obsidian Energy has a 12-month low of C$7.75 and a 12-month high of C$15.67. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 14.64, a quick ratio of 0.41 and a current ratio of 0.45. The company has a fifty day moving average price of C$9.07 and a 200-day moving average price of C$9.48. The firm has a market capitalization of C$697.44 million, a PE ratio of 0.91, a P/E/G ratio of 0.08 and a beta of 2.75.

Several research firms have recently commented on OBE. Royal Bank of Canada set a C$13.00 price target on Obsidian Energy and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 18th. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price target on Obsidian Energy from C$12.75 to C$13.00 in a report on Friday, February 24th. BMO Capital Markets reduced their price target on Obsidian Energy from C$11.00 to C$10.00 in a report on Monday, March 27th. Finally, Raymond James decreased their target price on shares of Obsidian Energy from C$16.00 to C$13.50 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, January 16th.

Obsidian Energy Ltd. primarily focuses on the exploration, production, and development of oil and natural gas properties in the Western Canada Sedimentary Basin. The company was formerly known as Penn West Petroleum Ltd. and changed its name to Obsidian Energy Ltd. in June 2017. Obsidian Energy Ltd. is headquartered in Calgary, Canada.

