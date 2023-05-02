Obsidian Energy (OBE) Set to Announce Earnings on Thursday

Obsidian Energy (TSE:OBE – Get Rating) is set to release its earnings data before the market opens on Thursday, May 4th.
Obsidian Energy (TSE:OBE – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 23rd. The company reported C$7.47 earnings per share for the quarter. Obsidian Energy had a return on equity of 69.14% and a net margin of 104.98%. The company had revenue of C$206.50 million for the quarter.
Obsidian Energy Trading Down 3.8 %
Shares of TSE OBE traded down C$0.33 during trading on Tuesday, hitting C$8.46. 28,031 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 351,474. Obsidian Energy has a 12-month low of C$7.75 and a 12-month high of C$15.67. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 14.64, a quick ratio of 0.41 and a current ratio of 0.45. The company has a fifty day moving average price of C$9.07 and a 200-day moving average price of C$9.48. The firm has a market capitalization of C$697.44 million, a PE ratio of 0.91, a P/E/G ratio of 0.08 and a beta of 2.75.
Obsidian Energy Company Profile
Obsidian Energy Ltd. primarily focuses on the exploration, production, and development of oil and natural gas properties in the Western Canada Sedimentary Basin. The company was formerly known as Penn West Petroleum Ltd. and changed its name to Obsidian Energy Ltd. in June 2017. Obsidian Energy Ltd. is headquartered in Calgary, Canada.
