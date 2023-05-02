Oder Investment Management LLC Acquires 120 Shares of iShares TIPS Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:TIP)

Oder Investment Management LLC increased its holdings in iShares TIPS Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:TIP – Get Rating) by 3.0% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 4,077 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after buying an additional 120 shares during the quarter. Oder Investment Management LLC’s holdings in iShares TIPS Bond ETF were worth $434,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. Gould Asset Management LLC CA boosted its holdings in shares of iShares TIPS Bond ETF by 1.8% during the 3rd quarter. Gould Asset Management LLC CA now owns 5,635 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $591,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. HM Payson & Co. boosted its holdings in shares of iShares TIPS Bond ETF by 12.5% during the 4th quarter. HM Payson & Co. now owns 900 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $96,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Fingerlakes Wealth Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of iShares TIPS Bond ETF by 2.6% during the 3rd quarter. Fingerlakes Wealth Management Inc. now owns 3,924 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $412,000 after acquiring an additional 101 shares during the last quarter. Albion Financial Group UT boosted its holdings in shares of iShares TIPS Bond ETF by 10.6% during the 4th quarter. Albion Financial Group UT now owns 1,144 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $122,000 after acquiring an additional 110 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Atlas Capital Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of iShares TIPS Bond ETF by 17.8% during the 3rd quarter. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC now owns 734 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $77,000 after acquiring an additional 111 shares during the last quarter.

iShares TIPS Bond ETF Stock Down 0.8 %

Shares of NYSEARCA TIP opened at $108.70 on Tuesday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $109.02 and its 200-day moving average price is $108.00. iShares TIPS Bond ETF has a 52-week low of $104.63 and a 52-week high of $120.04.

About iShares TIPS Bond ETF

iShares TIPS Bond ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Barclays Treasury Inflation Protected Securities Bond Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the Barclays U.S. Treasury Inflation Protected Securities (TIPS) Index (Series-L) (the Index).

