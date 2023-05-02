Oder Investment Management LLC Cuts Holdings in The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD)

Oder Investment Management LLC lowered its stake in shares of The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD – Get Rating) by 3.7% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 2,354 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock after selling 90 shares during the quarter. Oder Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Home Depot were worth $743,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. First Personal Financial Services raised its holdings in shares of Home Depot by 81.1% during the 3rd quarter. First Personal Financial Services now owns 96 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 43 shares in the last quarter. Fairfield Bush & CO. purchased a new position in shares of Home Depot during the first quarter worth approximately $27,000. Align Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Home Depot in the 4th quarter worth approximately $30,000. Glassy Mountain Advisors Inc. bought a new position in shares of Home Depot during the 4th quarter valued at $30,000. Finally, Bellwether Advisors LLC raised its position in Home Depot by 74.0% in the 3rd quarter. Bellwether Advisors LLC now owns 127 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 54 shares during the period. 68.31% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

NYSE HD opened at $296.25 on Tuesday. The Home Depot, Inc. has a 12 month low of $264.51 and a 12 month high of $347.25. The stock has a market cap of $300.00 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.85, a P/E/G ratio of 1.72 and a beta of 0.93. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $291.86 and its 200-day moving average price is $305.81. The company has a current ratio of 1.41, a quick ratio of 0.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 26.86.

Home Depot ( NYSE:HD Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, February 21st. The home improvement retailer reported $3.30 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.26 by $0.04. Home Depot had a return on equity of 4,929.40% and a net margin of 10.87%. The firm had revenue of $35.83 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $36 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $3.21 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up .3% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts forecast that The Home Depot, Inc. will post 15.84 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 23rd. Investors of record on Thursday, March 9th were given a dividend of $2.09 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, March 8th. This is a boost from Home Depot’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.90. This represents a $8.36 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.82%. Home Depot’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 50.12%.

Several research analysts have recently commented on HD shares. Cowen decreased their price objective on Home Depot from $379.00 to $360.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, February 22nd. Evercore ISI lowered their price objective on Home Depot from $370.00 to $340.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, February 22nd. Credit Suisse Group lowered their price objective on Home Depot from $335.00 to $320.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, February 22nd. Roth Mkm lowered their price objective on Home Depot from $312.00 to $292.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, February 22nd. Finally, Truist Financial lowered their price objective on Home Depot from $382.00 to $352.00 in a research report on Wednesday, February 22nd. Thirteen analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Home Depot has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $329.89.

The Home Depot, Inc engages in the sale of building materials and home improvement products. Its products include building materials, home improvement products, lawn and garden products and decor products. The firm operates through the following geographical segments: U.S., Canada and Mexico. It offers home improvement installation services, and tool and equipment rental.

