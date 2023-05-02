Oder Investment Management LLC Increases Stake in Invesco QQQ Trust (NASDAQ:QQQ)

Oder Investment Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Invesco QQQ Trust (NASDAQ:QQQ – Get Rating) by 8.3% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 3,225 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after acquiring an additional 247 shares during the quarter. Invesco QQQ Trust accounts for 1.1% of Oder Investment Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 27th largest position. Oder Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Invesco QQQ Trust were worth $859,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.
Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Toronto Dominion Bank raised its position in shares of Invesco QQQ Trust by 1,806.9% during the 3rd quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 4,430,360 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,183,814,000 after buying an additional 4,198,026 shares during the period. SG Americas Securities LLC raised its position in Invesco QQQ Trust by 146.1% in the third quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 376,984 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $100,753,000 after purchasing an additional 1,195,481 shares during the period. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC acquired a new position in shares of Invesco QQQ Trust in the 3rd quarter valued at $230,774,000. QVR LLC grew its holdings in shares of Invesco QQQ Trust by 100.3% during the 3rd quarter. QVR LLC now owns 2,500 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $668,000 after purchasing an additional 751,100 shares during the period. Finally, TD Asset Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Invesco QQQ Trust by 50.6% during the 3rd quarter. TD Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,219,344 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $331,503,000 after purchasing an additional 409,473 shares during the last quarter. 43.08% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
Invesco QQQ Trust Stock Performance
Shares of QQQ opened at $321.98 on Tuesday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $307.99 and its 200 day moving average price is $291.12. Invesco QQQ Trust has a 12-month low of $254.26 and a 12-month high of $334.42.
Invesco QQQ Trust Cuts Dividend
Invesco QQQ Trust Company Profile
PowerShares QQQ Trust, Series 1 is a unit investment trust that issues securities called Nasdaq-100 Index Tracking Stock. The Trust’s investment objective is to provide investment results that generally correspond to the price and yield performance of the Nasdaq-100 Index. The Trust provides investors with the opportunity to purchase units of beneficial interest in the Trust representing proportionate undivided interests in the portfolio of securities held by the Trust, which consists of substantially all of the securities, in substantially the same weighting, as the component securities of the Nasdaq-100 Index.
