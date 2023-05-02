Oder Investment Management LLC Lowers Stock Position in First Trust Rising Dividend Achievers ETF (NASDAQ:RDVY)

Oder Investment Management LLC lowered its position in First Trust Rising Dividend Achievers ETF (NASDAQ:RDVY – Get Rating) by 16.8% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 5,883 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,185 shares during the period. Oder Investment Management LLC’s holdings in First Trust Rising Dividend Achievers ETF were worth $258,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Paul Damon & Associates Inc. acquired a new position in First Trust Rising Dividend Achievers ETF in the 4th quarter worth about $1,676,000. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. increased its position in shares of First Trust Rising Dividend Achievers ETF by 29.5% in the fourth quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 294,980 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,956,000 after buying an additional 67,201 shares in the last quarter. Keystone Financial Group raised its stake in shares of First Trust Rising Dividend Achievers ETF by 31.0% during the 4th quarter. Keystone Financial Group now owns 152,649 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,704,000 after buying an additional 36,115 shares during the period. Regatta Capital Group LLC lifted its position in shares of First Trust Rising Dividend Achievers ETF by 10.4% during the 4th quarter. Regatta Capital Group LLC now owns 311,237 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,670,000 after buying an additional 29,249 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Moors & Cabot Inc. acquired a new stake in First Trust Rising Dividend Achievers ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $318,000.

Shares of NASDAQ RDVY opened at $45.16 on Tuesday. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $44.93 and a 200 day moving average of $45.17. The firm has a market cap of $7.83 billion, a PE ratio of 9.91 and a beta of 1.15. First Trust Rising Dividend Achievers ETF has a one year low of $38.34 and a one year high of $49.17.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 31st. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 27th were paid a dividend of $0.211 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, March 24th. This represents a $0.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.87%.

The First Trust Rising Dividend Achievers ETF (RDVY) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the NASDAQ US Rising Dividend Achievers index. The fund tracks an index of 50 large-cap stocks with rising, high-quality dividends. RDVY was launched on Jan 6, 2014 and is managed by First Trust.

