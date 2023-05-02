Oder Investment Management LLC Makes New $196,000 Investment in The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA)

Oder Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA – Get Rating) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 1,028 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock, valued at approximately $196,000.

Several other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of BA. Financial Management Professionals Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Boeing by 7.7% in the 4th quarter. Financial Management Professionals Inc. now owns 701 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock worth $134,000 after acquiring an additional 50 shares during the last quarter. Secure Asset Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Boeing by 2.9% in the fourth quarter. Secure Asset Management LLC now owns 1,792 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock worth $341,000 after buying an additional 50 shares during the period. Vanguard Capital Wealth Advisors increased its stake in shares of Boeing by 0.6% in the fourth quarter. Vanguard Capital Wealth Advisors now owns 9,006 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock worth $1,716,000 after buying an additional 55 shares during the period. KRS Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Boeing by 1.7% in the fourth quarter. KRS Capital Management LLC now owns 3,309 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock worth $630,000 after buying an additional 56 shares during the period. Finally, Sage Rhino Capital LLC increased its position in Boeing by 2.0% during the 4th quarter. Sage Rhino Capital LLC now owns 2,990 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock valued at $570,000 after purchasing an additional 58 shares during the period. 57.07% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of BA stock opened at $203.05 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $122.15 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -29.46 and a beta of 1.43. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $206.13 and a 200-day simple moving average of $192.69. The Boeing Company has a 1-year low of $113.02 and a 1-year high of $221.33.

Boeing ( NYSE:BA Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, April 26th. The aircraft producer reported ($1.27) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.98) by ($0.29). The business had revenue of $17.92 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $17.56 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted ($2.75) EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 28.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts anticipate that The Boeing Company will post -0.4 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on BA. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $225.00 price objective on shares of Boeing in a research report on Friday, February 24th. Jefferies Financial Group upped their target price on shares of Boeing from $240.00 to $250.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, January 30th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on shares of Boeing from $230.00 to $237.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 27th. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their price target on shares of Boeing from $261.00 to $270.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 12th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group upped their target price on shares of Boeing from $200.00 to $220.00 in a research note on Monday, April 10th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Boeing currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $221.60.

The Boeing Co is an aerospace company, which engages in the manufacture of commercial jetliners and defense, space, and security systems. It operates through the following segments: Commercial Airplanes (BCA), Defense, Space and Security (BDS), Global Services (BGS), and Boeing Capital (BCC). The Commercial Airplanes segment includes the development, production, and market of commercial jet aircraft and provides fleet support services, principally to the commercial airline industry worldwide.

