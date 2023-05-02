Oder Investment Management LLC Purchases Shares of 2,385 Fortinet, Inc. (NASDAQ:FTNT)

Oder Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Fortinet, Inc. (NASDAQ:FTNT – Get Rating) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 2,385 shares of the software maker’s stock, valued at approximately $117,000.

Several other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Covestor Ltd lifted its stake in shares of Fortinet by 53.3% in the 1st quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 164 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $56,000 after purchasing an additional 57 shares in the last quarter. Zions Bancorporation N.A. boosted its stake in Fortinet by 20.4% during the first quarter. Zions Bancorporation N.A. now owns 430 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $147,000 after buying an additional 73 shares in the last quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. boosted its position in shares of Fortinet by 632.9% in the 3rd quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. now owns 535 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 462 shares during the period. Penserra Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in Fortinet by 6.6% in the first quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 663 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $226,000 after buying an additional 41 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Psagot Value Holdings Ltd. Israel bought a new stake in Fortinet during the fourth quarter worth approximately $37,000. 64.35% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Fortinet alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several brokerages recently commented on FTNT. Rosenblatt Securities assumed coverage on Fortinet in a research report on Monday. They issued a “buy” rating and a $80.00 target price for the company. Raymond James lifted their price objective on Fortinet from $60.00 to $70.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 8th. Robert W. Baird lifted their target price on Fortinet from $70.00 to $73.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 8th. Loop Capital boosted their target price on Fortinet from $66.00 to $80.00 in a report on Thursday, February 9th. Finally, Scotiabank initiated coverage on Fortinet in a research note on Tuesday, January 17th. They issued a “sector outperform” rating and a $65.00 price target for the company. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $71.72.

Insider Buying and Selling at Fortinet

Fortinet Stock Down 0.7 %

In related news, Director William H. Neukom purchased 423 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 11th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $67.40 per share, with a total value of $28,510.20. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 290,716 shares in the company, valued at approximately $19,594,258.40. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website . In other Fortinet news, VP Michael Xie sold 240,046 shares of Fortinet stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $53.72, for a total transaction of $12,895,271.12. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 29,727,018 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,596,935,406.96. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . Also, Director William H. Neukom bought 423 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 11th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $67.40 per share, for a total transaction of $28,510.20. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 290,716 shares in the company, valued at $19,594,258.40. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . Insiders sold a total of 940,014 shares of company stock worth $54,381,212 in the last 90 days. 18.60% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of NASDAQ:FTNT opened at $62.38 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $48.93 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 58.70, a PEG ratio of 3.09 and a beta of 1.16. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $63.28 and its 200-day simple moving average is $56.29. Fortinet, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $42.61 and a fifty-two week high of $69.07.

Fortinet (NASDAQ:FTNT – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 7th. The software maker reported $0.44 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.39 by $0.05. Fortinet had a net margin of 19.41% and a negative return on equity of 309.63%. The business had revenue of $1.28 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.30 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.19 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 33.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts forecast that Fortinet, Inc. will post 1.14 EPS for the current year.

Fortinet Profile

(Get Rating)

Fortinet, Inc provides cybersecurity solutions to a variety of businesses, such as enterprises, communication service providers and small businesses. It operates through the following segments: Network Security, Infrastructure Security, Cloud Security, and Endpoint Protection, Internet of Things and Operational Technology.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FTNT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Fortinet, Inc. (NASDAQ:FTNT – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Fortinet Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Fortinet and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.