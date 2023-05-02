Oder Investment Management LLC Purchases Shares of 703 The Coca-Cola Company (NYSE:KO)

Oder Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in The Coca-Cola Company (NYSE:KO – Get Rating) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 703 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $45,000.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Paragon Wealth Strategies LLC acquired a new position in shares of Coca-Cola in the third quarter valued at about $25,000. My Personal CFO LLC acquired a new stake in Coca-Cola during the fourth quarter worth about $25,000. Exos TFP Holdings LLC acquired a new stake in Coca-Cola during the third quarter worth about $27,000. Worth Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in Coca-Cola by 956.1% during the fourth quarter. Worth Asset Management LLC now owns 433 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 392 shares during the period. Finally, Neo Ivy Capital Management acquired a new stake in Coca-Cola during the third quarter worth about $31,000. 68.74% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Coca-Cola alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

KO has been the topic of several analyst reports. Barclays raised their target price on Coca-Cola from $72.00 to $73.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 26th. Royal Bank of Canada set a $69.00 target price on Coca-Cola in a report on Tuesday, February 14th. StockNews.com raised Coca-Cola from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Saturday, April 15th. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their price target on Coca-Cola from $61.00 to $62.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, February 13th. Finally, UBS Group increased their price target on Coca-Cola from $68.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, February 13th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $67.80.

Insider Buying and Selling

Coca-Cola Stock Performance

In related news, CEO James Quincey sold 46,421 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $60.50, for a total transaction of $2,808,470.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 592,546 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $35,849,033. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website . In other Coca-Cola news, SVP Nancy Quan sold 74,000 shares of Coca-Cola stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $58.71, for a total transaction of $4,344,540.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 219,790 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $12,903,870.90. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link . Also, CEO James Quincey sold 46,421 shares of Coca-Cola stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $60.50, for a total value of $2,808,470.50. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 592,546 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $35,849,033. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold 155,296 shares of company stock valued at $9,256,671 in the last three months. 1.00% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of Coca-Cola stock opened at $63.89 on Tuesday. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $61.53 and its 200 day moving average price is $61.26. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.34, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a current ratio of 1.15. The company has a market cap of $276.30 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.20, a PEG ratio of 3.61 and a beta of 0.54. The Coca-Cola Company has a one year low of $54.01 and a one year high of $66.38.

Coca-Cola (NYSE:KO – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Monday, April 24th. The company reported $0.68 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.65 by $0.03. Coca-Cola had a return on equity of 42.96% and a net margin of 22.69%. The company had revenue of $11 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $10.78 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.64 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 4.8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts predict that The Coca-Cola Company will post 2.6 EPS for the current year.

Coca-Cola Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 3rd. Investors of record on Friday, June 16th will be paid a dividend of $0.46 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 15th. This represents a $1.84 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.88%. Coca-Cola’s payout ratio is 80.70%.

Coca-Cola Profile

(Get Rating)

The Coca-Cola Co engages in the manufacturing and marketing of non-alcoholic beverages. It operates through the following segments: Europe, Middle East and Africa, Latin America, North America, Asia Pacific, Global Ventures, and Bottling Investments. The company was founded by Asa Griggs Candler on May 8, 1886 and is headquartered in Atlanta, GA.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Coca-Cola Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Coca-Cola and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.