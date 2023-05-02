Odyssey Marine Exploration (NASDAQ:OMEX) Research Coverage Started at StockNews.com

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Odyssey Marine Exploration (NASDAQ:OMEX – Get Rating) in a report released on Saturday. The brokerage issued a sell rating on the business services provider’s stock.

Separately, EF Hutton Acquisition Co. I reiterated a buy rating and issued a $7.50 price target on shares of Odyssey Marine Exploration in a research note on Wednesday, April 5th.

Odyssey Marine Exploration Stock Down 0.6 %

Shares of OMEX stock opened at $3.07 on Friday. Odyssey Marine Exploration has a 1-year low of $2.29 and a 1-year high of $6.25. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $3.16 and its 200 day moving average is $3.15.

Insider Buying and Selling at Odyssey Marine Exploration

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

In other Odyssey Marine Exploration news, Director John Abbott sold 42,216 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, April 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $3.05, for a total value of $128,758.80. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 16,922 shares in the company, valued at $51,612.10. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link . 7.70% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new position in shares of Odyssey Marine Exploration in the third quarter worth about $35,000. Northern Trust Corp raised its stake in shares of Odyssey Marine Exploration by 23.8% in the second quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 24,526 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $84,000 after purchasing an additional 4,714 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its stake in shares of Odyssey Marine Exploration by 12.1% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 40,483 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $270,000 after purchasing an additional 4,371 shares during the last quarter. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP raised its stake in shares of Odyssey Marine Exploration by 25.6% in the second quarter. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP now owns 56,615 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $193,000 after purchasing an additional 11,547 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Whitefort Capital Management LP purchased a new position in shares of Odyssey Marine Exploration in the first quarter worth about $1,668,000. 36.14% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Odyssey Marine Exploration

Odyssey Marine Exploration, Inc is a deep-ocean exploration pioneer that provides access to critical mineral resources. The company uses innovative methods and cutting-edge technology to discover, validate and develop subsea mineral deposits in an environmentally and socially responsible manner. Its growing project portfolio includes different mineral sets in various jurisdictions around the world.

