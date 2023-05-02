Old Second Bancorp (NASDAQ:OSBC) Hits New 52-Week Low at $12.00

Old Second Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:OSBC – Get Rating) reached a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as $12.00 and last traded at $12.01, with a volume of 6569 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $12.22.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

OSBC has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Raymond James decreased their price objective on shares of Old Second Bancorp from $20.00 to $18.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, April 6th. StockNews.com began coverage on Old Second Bancorp in a research report on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, Stephens restated an “overweight” rating and issued a $18.00 price objective on shares of Old Second Bancorp in a research note on Friday, April 21st. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, two have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $19.00.

Old Second Bancorp Stock Performance

The firm has a market cap of $524.43 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.02 and a beta of 1.09. The company has a current ratio of 0.75, a quick ratio of 0.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $14.36 and its 200 day moving average is $15.72.

Old Second Bancorp Dividend Announcement

Institutional Trading of Old Second Bancorp

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 8th. Stockholders of record on Friday, April 28th will be paid a dividend of $0.05 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 27th. This represents a $0.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.70%. Old Second Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 11.49%.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in OSBC. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Old Second Bancorp by 9.0% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,173,725 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $31,541,000 after buying an additional 179,424 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in Old Second Bancorp by 4.5% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 2,171,006 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $28,331,000 after purchasing an additional 92,633 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its holdings in Old Second Bancorp by 8.3% in the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,084,397 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $14,151,000 after purchasing an additional 82,808 shares during the period. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company grew its position in shares of Old Second Bancorp by 0.3% during the 1st quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 1,075,355 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $15,603,000 after purchasing an additional 2,969 shares in the last quarter. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its holdings in shares of Old Second Bancorp by 27.8% during the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,061,815 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $17,031,000 after purchasing an additional 231,045 shares during the period. 65.85% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Old Second Bancorp Company Profile

Old Second Bancorp, Inc is a bank holding company. It engages in the provision of traditional retail and commercial banking services through its wholly owned subsidiaries. Its services includes personal banking, loans, business banking, and wealth management. The firm operates through the community banking segment.

