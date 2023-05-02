OMG Network Reaches 24-Hour Trading Volume of $49.01 Million (OMG)

OMG Network (OMG) traded 8.1% higher against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 12:00 PM Eastern on May 2nd. Over the last seven days, OMG Network has traded up 1.8% against the U.S. dollar. OMG Network has a market capitalization of $155.84 million and approximately $49.01 million worth of OMG Network was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One OMG Network token can currently be bought for approximately $1.11 or 0.00003889 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Avalanche (AVAX) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $16.82 or 0.00058865 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $11.02 or 0.00038566 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded down 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $5.70 or 0.00019958 BTC.

Cronos (CRO) traded up 3.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0725 or 0.00000254 BTC.

Hedera (HBAR) traded down 3.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0580 or 0.00000203 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $1.84 or 0.00006432 BTC.

Algorand (ALGO) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00000617 BTC.

Kava (KAVA) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.78 or 0.00002717 BTC.

Theta Fuel (TFUEL) traded down 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0481 or 0.00000168 BTC.

Fetch.ai (FET) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.32 or 0.00001110 BTC.

About OMG Network

OMG Network (OMG) uses the hashing algorithm. Its launch date was June 23rd, 2017. OMG Network’s total supply is 140,245,398 tokens. OMG Network’s official website is omg.network. The Reddit community for OMG Network is https://reddit.com/r/omgnetwork and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. OMG Network’s official Twitter account is @omgnetworkhq and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling OMG Network

According to CryptoCompare, “OmiseGO is creating a decentralized network that includes a decentralized exchange, liquidity provider mechanism, clearinghouse messaging network, and asset-backed blockchain gateway. This network is enforced by an open distributed network of validators and uses a protocol token to create a proof-of-stake blockchain that enables the enforcement of market activity. OMG tokens provide the right to validate the blockchain within the network’s consensus rules, and transaction fees on the network are given to validators who enforce bonded contract states. The value of the OMG token comes from the fees generated from the network, and the token holders are obligated to provide validation to users of the network.”

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as OMG Network directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire OMG Network should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy OMG Network using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

