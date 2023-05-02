OmniaVerse Trading Down 17.9% Over Last Week (OMNIA)

OmniaVerse (OMNIA) traded 0.6% higher against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 21:00 PM E.T. on May 2nd. One OmniaVerse token can now be bought for approximately $0.0024 or 0.00000008 BTC on exchanges. OmniaVerse has a total market capitalization of $414,100.00 billion and approximately $394,097.23 worth of OmniaVerse was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last week, OmniaVerse has traded down 17.9% against the dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

OmniaVerse Profile

OmniaVerse’s launch date was April 19th, 2022. OmniaVerse’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens. The official website for OmniaVerse is omniaverse.io. The Reddit community for OmniaVerse is https://reddit.com/r/omniaverseofficial. OmniaVerse’s official Twitter account is @omniaverse and its Facebook page is accessible here.

OmniaVerse Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “The OmniaVerse token is a utility token to help strengthen a community that eats, sleeps and breathes Multiverse and crypto using OmniaVerse.OmniaVerse is a multiverse portal that allows the hidden artist in all of us to build monuments whether imaginary or real.Telegram”

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as OmniaVerse directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade OmniaVerse should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy OmniaVerse using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

