Omnicell (NASDAQ:OMCL) Updates FY23 Earnings Guidance

Omnicell (NASDAQ:OMCL – Get Rating) updated its FY23 earnings guidance on Tuesday. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $1.55-1.80 for the period, compared to the consensus earnings per share estimate of $1.63. The company issued revenue guidance of $1.15-1.19 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $1.17 billion. Omnicell also updated its Q2 guidance to $0.25-0.35 EPS.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research analysts have recently commented on the company. Piper Sandler lifted their target price on Omnicell from $55.00 to $66.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research note on Friday, January 27th. KeyCorp reduced their price target on Omnicell from $70.00 to $65.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, March 2nd. SVB Leerink restated a market perform rating on shares of Omnicell in a research note on Friday, January 27th. TheStreet downgraded Omnicell from a c rating to a d+ rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 28th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price target on Omnicell from $71.00 to $65.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, January 24th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Omnicell presently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $71.67.

Omnicell Price Performance

NASDAQ OMCL traded down $3.01 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $58.46. The company had a trading volume of 643,462 shares, compared to its average volume of 447,662. The company has a market capitalization of $2.63 billion, a PE ratio of 599.20, a P/E/G ratio of 8.30 and a beta of 0.90. The company has a current ratio of 2.06, a quick ratio of 1.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $57.00 and a 200-day moving average price of $56.17. Omnicell has a twelve month low of $46.11 and a twelve month high of $125.17.

Insider Transactions at Omnicell

Omnicell ( NASDAQ:OMCL Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 28th. The company reported $0.02 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.18) by $0.20. Omnicell had a return on equity of 7.11% and a net margin of 0.44%. The firm had revenue of $297.67 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $286.32 million. As a group, analysts anticipate that Omnicell will post 0.52 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Joanne B. Bauer sold 13,115 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $54.24, for a total transaction of $711,357.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 28,096 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,523,927.04. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. 2.76% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Omnicell

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Voya Investment Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Omnicell by 103.2% during the 4th quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC now owns 34,368 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,733,000 after buying an additional 17,451 shares in the last quarter. Natixis increased its holdings in Omnicell by 92.7% in the 4th quarter. Natixis now owns 14,969 shares of the company’s stock worth $755,000 after purchasing an additional 7,202 shares in the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. increased its holdings in Omnicell by 0.7% in the 4th quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 104,579 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,273,000 after purchasing an additional 688 shares in the last quarter. State of Tennessee Treasury Department increased its holdings in Omnicell by 19.4% in the 4th quarter. State of Tennessee Treasury Department now owns 30,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,513,000 after purchasing an additional 4,867 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Capital Impact Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Omnicell by 44.7% in the 4th quarter. Capital Impact Advisors LLC now owns 17,777 shares of the company’s stock worth $896,000 after purchasing an additional 5,493 shares in the last quarter.

Omnicell Company Profile

Omnicell, Inc engages in the provision of medication management automation solutions and adherence tools for healthcare systems and pharmacies. Its solutions include intelligence, platform and interoperability, central pharmacy dispensing, medication adherence, population health and point of care automation.

Featured Stories

