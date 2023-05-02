OPKO Health (OPK) Set to Announce Earnings on Wednesday

OPKO Health (NASDAQ:OPK – Get Rating) is scheduled to issue its quarterly earnings data after the market closes on Wednesday, May 3rd. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of ($0.07) per share for the quarter. Individual interested in participating in the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

OPKO Health (NASDAQ:OPK – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 23rd. The biotechnology company reported ($0.11) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.11). OPKO Health had a negative net margin of 32.70% and a negative return on equity of 15.77%. The business had revenue of $185.40 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $168.21 million. During the same period last year, the business posted ($0.11) EPS. OPKO Health’s revenue was down 53.8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts expect OPKO Health to post $0 EPS for the current fiscal year and $0 EPS for the next fiscal year.

NASDAQ:OPK traded down $0.04 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $1.47. The stock had a trading volume of 402,253 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,950,026. OPKO Health has a 1-year low of $1.00 and a 1-year high of $3.24. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $1.34 and its 200-day simple moving average is $1.41. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a current ratio of 1.85 and a quick ratio of 1.50. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.14 billion, a P/E ratio of -3.43 and a beta of 1.68.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on OPK shares. HC Wainwright reissued a “buy” rating and set a $3.00 price target on shares of OPKO Health in a report on Thursday, March 9th. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of OPKO Health in a report on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “sell” rating for the company.

In other news, CEO Phillip Md Et Al Frost acquired 1,000,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 8th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $1.18 per share, for a total transaction of $1,180,000.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief executive officer now owns 199,831,694 shares in the company, valued at $235,801,398.92. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 40.97% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. American Century Companies Inc. grew its stake in shares of OPKO Health by 52.8% in the fourth quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 79,917 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $100,000 after acquiring an additional 27,616 shares in the last quarter. State of Wyoming grew its stake in shares of OPKO Health by 25.4% in the fourth quarter. State of Wyoming now owns 78,748 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $98,000 after acquiring an additional 15,938 shares in the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its position in OPKO Health by 13.3% during the second quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 38,847 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $98,000 after purchasing an additional 4,573 shares during the period. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc bought a new stake in OPKO Health during the first quarter worth about $80,000. Finally, Mariner LLC bought a new stake in OPKO Health during the fourth quarter worth about $62,000. 23.49% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

OPKO Health, Inc is a biopharmaceutical and diagnostics company, which engages in the provision of healthcare services. It operates through the following segments: Diagnostics and Pharmaceuticals. The Diagnostics segment includes the clinical laboratory operations of BioReference, as well as point-of-care operations.

