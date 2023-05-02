Oppenheimer Increases Lincoln Electric (NASDAQ:LECO) Price Target to $180.00

Lincoln Electric (NASDAQ:LECO – Get Rating) had its price objective boosted by Oppenheimer from $177.00 to $180.00 in a report published on Friday morning, The Fly reports.

Several other equities analysts have also commented on the stock. Loop Capital increased their price objective on shares of Lincoln Electric from $185.00 to $195.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 28th. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Lincoln Electric in a research report on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a hold rating for the company. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on shares of Lincoln Electric from $149.00 to $151.00 and gave the stock an equal weight rating in a report on Wednesday, February 22nd. Stifel Nicolaus increased their price target on shares of Lincoln Electric from $173.00 to $176.00 in a report on Monday, April 17th. Finally, Robert W. Baird increased their price target on shares of Lincoln Electric from $180.00 to $184.00 in a report on Thursday, April 27th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $177.20.

Get Lincoln Electric alerts:

Lincoln Electric Stock Performance

LECO stock opened at $170.62 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $9.83 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.30, a PEG ratio of 1.26 and a beta of 1.14. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $164.16 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $155.44. Lincoln Electric has a one year low of $118.17 and a one year high of $176.52. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.99, a quick ratio of 1.05 and a current ratio of 3.92.

Lincoln Electric Announces Dividend

Lincoln Electric ( NASDAQ:LECO Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 27th. The industrial products company reported $2.13 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.04 by $0.09. The firm had revenue of $1.04 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.03 billion. Lincoln Electric had a net margin of 12.08% and a return on equity of 48.56%. Lincoln Electric’s revenue was up 12.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm posted $2.10 EPS. On average, equities analysts forecast that Lincoln Electric will post 8.69 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 14th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 30th will be paid a dividend of $0.64 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 29th. This represents a $2.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.50%. Lincoln Electric’s payout ratio is 31.96%.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Lincoln Electric

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Lincoln Electric during the 1st quarter worth approximately $326,000. CM Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Lincoln Electric during the 1st quarter worth approximately $30,587,000. Vigilant Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Lincoln Electric during the 1st quarter worth approximately $59,000. Sheaff Brock Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Lincoln Electric during the 1st quarter worth approximately $1,533,000. Finally, Texas Permanent School Fund Corp grew its stake in Lincoln Electric by 33.4% in the 1st quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund Corp now owns 51,780 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $8,756,000 after acquiring an additional 12,963 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 73.25% of the company’s stock.

Lincoln Electric Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Lincoln Electric Holdings, Inc engages in the manufacture of arc welding equipment, consumable welding products and other welding and cutting products. Its welding products include arc welding power sources, wire feeding systems, robotic welding packages, fume extraction equipment, consumable electrodes and fluxes.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Lincoln Electric Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Lincoln Electric and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.