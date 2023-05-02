Oracle Co. (NYSE:ORCL) Shares Purchased by Haverford Financial Services Inc.

Haverford Financial Services Inc. boosted its stake in Oracle Co. (NYSE:ORCL – Get Rating) by 1.6% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 86,390 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,368 shares during the quarter. Oracle comprises about 1.9% of Haverford Financial Services Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 26th largest holding. Haverford Financial Services Inc.’s holdings in Oracle were worth $7,062,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of ORCL. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can acquired a new position in shares of Oracle during the third quarter worth approximately $236,318,000. Bessemer Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Oracle by 2,666.2% during the third quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 2,547,659 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock valued at $155,585,000 after purchasing an additional 2,455,560 shares during the period. Edmp Inc. increased its position in shares of Oracle by 7,805.8% during the fourth quarter. Edmp Inc. now owns 2,045,628 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock valued at $25,026,000 after purchasing an additional 2,019,753 shares during the period. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of Oracle by 168.9% during the third quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC now owns 2,127,969 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock valued at $129,955,000 after purchasing an additional 1,336,512 shares during the period. Finally, PointState Capital LP bought a new stake in shares of Oracle during the third quarter valued at approximately $65,465,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 40.96% of the company’s stock.

Get Oracle alerts:

Insider Activity

In other news, CEO Safra Catz sold 1,837,101 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $93.86, for a total value of $172,430,299.86. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,118,592 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $104,991,045.12. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In other Oracle news, Director Rona Alison Fairhead sold 8,080 shares of Oracle stock in a transaction on Friday, February 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $89.82, for a total value of $725,745.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 11,197 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,005,714.54. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Safra Catz sold 1,837,101 shares of Oracle stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $93.86, for a total value of $172,430,299.86. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,118,592 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $104,991,045.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 1,890,181 shares of company stock valued at $177,370,295 over the last three months. Insiders own 43.70% of the company’s stock.

Oracle Price Performance

Shares of Oracle stock traded down $0.51 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $94.36. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,110,025 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,059,813. The company has a market capitalization of $254.75 billion, a PE ratio of 31.31, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.96 and a beta of 1.00. Oracle Co. has a 12 month low of $60.78 and a 12 month high of $96.74. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $90.67 and a 200 day moving average of $84.94.

Oracle (NYSE:ORCL – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 9th. The enterprise software provider reported $1.22 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.20 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $12.40 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $12.42 billion. Oracle had a negative return on equity of 262.40% and a net margin of 17.46%. Oracle’s quarterly revenue was up 17.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.94 earnings per share. Equities analysts expect that Oracle Co. will post 4.01 EPS for the current year.

Oracle Increases Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, April 24th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, April 11th were given a $0.40 dividend. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.70%. This is a boost from Oracle’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.32. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, April 10th. Oracle’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 52.81%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on ORCL. Evercore ISI boosted their price objective on Oracle from $87.00 to $95.00 in a research report on Friday, March 10th. TheStreet upgraded Oracle from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 26th. StockNews.com cut Oracle from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, April 15th. Jefferies Financial Group set a $105.00 price target on Oracle in a research report on Friday, March 10th. Finally, DA Davidson initiated coverage on Oracle in a research report on Tuesday, January 17th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $85.00 price target on the stock. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have given a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Oracle currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $95.46.

Oracle Profile

(Get Rating)

Oracle Corp. engages in the provision of products and services that address all aspects of corporate information technology environments. It operates through the following business segments: Cloud and License, Hardware, and Services. The Cloud and License segment markets, sells, and delivers applications, platform, and infrastructure technologies.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ORCL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Oracle Co. (NYSE:ORCL – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Oracle Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Oracle and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.